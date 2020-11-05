Pacific Mall witnesses good turnout on Karwachauth

Karwachauth’s celebrations were observed with enthusiasm at renowned shopping and entertainment destination Pacific Mall located in Dwarka Sector 21. From past few days including today, the excitement of women to get mehndi done was worth watching. Women also engaged in shopping though maintaining social distancing.

The thermal screening was done by the mall management, and masks were made mandatory for all the visitors. Hand sanitizers were also available at the place and at the same time, the mall management was also giving a message to everyone to take care of themselves.

Expressing his happiness, Mr. Abhishek Bansal, Executive Director Pacific Group said, “I would like to wish all a very happy Karwachauth’s and the enthusiasm to celebrate this auspicious women’s festival with completer precaution is commendable.”

The festival is a celebration of marriage during which the wife fasts for her husband’s healthy and long life.