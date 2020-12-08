Pacific Malls organized wildlife awareness campaign ’For Nature for US’ in association with WWF India

New Delhi: Pacific D21 and Tagore Garden malls hosted a wildlife awareness campaign- ‘For Nature for US’ in association with World Wild Fund for Nature (WWF)- India. The campaign was a full day awareness activity in both the malls from 27th November 2020 to 07th December 2020. The aim of this activity was to connect with people and provide them the opportunity to contribute their part towards nature conservation, by spreading awareness about complex aspects of wildlife and nature conservation. The volunteers highlighted the need to protect wildlife for a sustainable, healthier, and resilient planet.

A Panda kiosk by the WWF India team at Pacific Mall in Dwarka (27th Nov-1st Dec) & Tagore Garden (3rd-7th Dec) was put up with brave Fundraising Pandas to motivate visitors to building a resilient, sustainable and healthy planet. It was a full day event and visitors at Pacific Mall were required to fill up an online survey form to have a deeper understanding of Wildlife and pandemics. Keeping all safety precautions in mind, public outreach activities organized helped the WWF team reach closer to the goal of letting nature and well-being thrive together.

Elaborating on the importance of awareness campaigns such as ‘For Nature for US’ and the pivotal role public spaces such as malls can play in this, Mr. Abhishek Bansal, Executive Director, Pacific Malls, said, “We are glad to be associated with WWF for such a noble cause, the pandemic has become a global concern and continue to take innocent lives on daily basis. The awareness campaign is our small efforts towards helping nature heals and prepare individuals towards reducing the chances of occurrences of such diseases in future.