Pack the Pantry Virtual Food Drive Launched to Fill Local College Food Pantries

50% of area college students face food insecurity.

Approximately 50% of local community college students grapple with food insecurity. As a result of not having reliable, consistent access to food, students are more likely to miss classes or drop out of school.

The pandemic continues to severely impact students, and has increased the demand at food pantries on local college campuses.

With the 3rd annual Pack the Pantry food drive, California Coast Credit Union is partnering with all of the local community college campuses and the San Diego Food Bank to raise funds and fill local college pantries.

During the month of November, you can donate online to help provide much-needed food for local college students at https://www.calcoastcu.org/news-and-events/pack-the-pantry-2021/. Donors can even select which college food pantry they want their donation directed to.

“Pack the Pantry is a wonderful new tradition that is making a real difference in the lives of our region’s community college students,” said Dr. Carlos O. Turner Cortez, SDICCCA President and Chancellor of the San Diego Community College District. “Food insecurity is a real issue on campus and this virtual food drive will go a long way to support the work being done at each of food pantries at our 10 local colleges.”

Cal Coast President & CEO Todd Lane said, “The need for access to nutritious food is more important than ever for students and Cal Coast encourages other area companies and the general public to join us as we help local students who are experiencing hunger.”

Both the San Diego Food Bank and North County Food Bank are donating their services to support the Pack the Pantry food drive by providing the food to the community colleges at the end of the fundraiser.

“The San Diego Food Bank is proud to partner again this year with Cal Coast Credit Union and the San Diego & Imperial Counties Community Colleges Association to raise vital food and funds for eleven community college food pantries,” said Casey Castillo, Interim CEO for the San Diego Food Bank and its North County Food Bank chapter.

“The Food Bank launched its College Hunger-Relief Program to address the ongoing issue of food insecurity working directly with local community colleges and universities to set up easy-to-access food pantries right on campus. The community’s contributions to this month-long campaign will help stock the shelves of these pantries with nutritious foods thus bringing hope to those students facing food insecurity.”