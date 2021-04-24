Packman Taking Along the Packaging Industry During the Pandemic

New Delhi: Packman (packman.co.in) – one of the largest Indian packaging company that has been serving some of the world’s eminent technology, pharmaceutical, retail, fast-moving consumer goods, food, courier, publication, Jewellery, fashion, e-commerce organizations for the past 30 years.

Packman not only focuses on growing alone but also helping the entrepreneurs to establish their identity by providing them funds to grow more in the packaging industry. Packman has also taken the opportunity to provide full assistance of all sorts like loans, funds, and other help to the organizations in need. The Pandemic has been harsh on all the businesses but packman did not let it affect and they successfully spread out in 5 new cities. It introduced itself in Hyderabad, Tirupati, Chennai, Erode, and Kolkata.

Mr. Gaurav Jalan the founder of Packman believes that the packaging industry is the kind of industry that would only grow and not have any downfall, as there is no product that can be presented in the market without packaging and also, the brands tend to be innovative with their packaging. Keeping this in mind, packman packaging has come up with a franchise model.

Mr. Gaurav Jalan, states that “Being a part of the packaging industry, we believe that the industry must grow and expand together and the sky is the limit. The packaging industry is considered and supposed to be a B2B industry but now it is converting into B2C.”

Packman itself being a popular packaging brand is also associated with multiple major brands like- Amazon, Lenskart, Vivo, Sony, Maruti, Samsung, Oppo, Haldirams, Honda, Finolex, etc. Packman even works on customization for smaller quantities of packaging of any level brand.