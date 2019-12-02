Padma Shri Dr. Balbir Singh joins Max Healthcare as the Chairman & Head, Cardiology – Pan Max

New Delhi: Max Healthcare, one of India’s leading providers of comprehensive, seamless and integrated world class healthcare services, today announced the appointment of Padma Shri Dr. Balbir Singh as the Chairman & Head of Cardiology – Pan Max. He will be operating out of Max Super Specialty Hospital, Saket. Dr. Singh is an extremely well regarded and respected clinician and has won numerous awards and accolades for his contribution in the field of cardiac sciences over the past three decades. He is also serving as the President of the Cardiological Society of India (CSI) at present and has been the former president of Indian Heart Rhythm Society (IHRS).

Talking about his vision for Max Healthcare’s cardiology Department, Dr. Balbir Singh, Chairman & Head – Pan Max, Max Healthcare, said “Max Healthcare as an institution stands out for its values like patient centricity and clinical excellence and I am delighted to be a part of this institution. In my role as the Chairman of the Cardiology Department, I will strive to create a world class archetype for the cardiac community at Max healthcare. To begin with, we will focus on building three centers of excellence within the department. One will focus on Rhythm management, the second on structural heart diseases and the third on Coronary heart diseases. Additionally, we will focus on research and clinician upskilling and have already begun work on this front. We have initiated over five research projects and some of these are being undertaken in association with international institutions as well. With a clear vision and a focused approach, I am sure Max Healthcare will evolve to become the most well regarded center of excellence for cardiac care in the country”

Along with being awarded the country’s fourth highest civilian honor in the year 2007, Padma Shri Dr. Balbir Singh has won numerous other laurels including – Best Operator award at India Live, prestigious Golden Hand Award at AICT Singapore 2012, and Best Late Breaking Trail at APHRS. He is a graduate from Maulana Azad Medical College and did his DM (Cardiology) from Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital, and fellowship from American College of Cardiology, USA. After working as a professor at AIIMS for about four years, he joined Batra Hospital as a Senior Consultant. Before joining Max Healthcare, Dr. Singh was the Chairman – Cardiology and Electrophysiology at Medanta – The Medicity.