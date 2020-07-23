Paint Your Home & Store is easy during COVID: DIY with ‘The Liquid Wall Paper’

RAJESH GAVALLA

The Founder of ORGANIC WALL PAINTS introduced a Chemical Free-Organic Wall Paints. He is a Nature lover and passionate about Organic Products. His Passion for Eco-Friendliness has driven him towards the launch of an Innovative Organic Wall Paints-A Liquid Wallpaper.

Rajesh is a Computer Science Engineer with 15 years of experience in IT Industry and International Exposure. He has done his research and founded a perfect “DO-IT-YOURSELF” Organic, Odor less, Chemical free, Anti- Allergic, Safe Wall Paints and Easy to apply.

Rajesh says his wife (Mrs. Swathi) is his mentor and driving force for the introduction of Liquid WallPaper.

Organic Wall Paints – The Liquid wallpaper or textile decorative plaster is a dry mixture, which is mixed with water and applied to the walls. This is a material that will look gorgeous in any interior you just need to choose the color that matches the style.

Manju – “Terracotta Jewellery”

Manju the Founder of Mann Sey is a Fashion Designer by Profession. She has designed several Indian clothing and Indian contemporary Jewellery and promoted it abroad.

She is materialistic in fostering Indian Contemporary Designs Abroad.

Her uniqueness in designs bought her clients from all over the globe. She has employed many women by teaching them the art of making “Terracotta Jewellery”.

