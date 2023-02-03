Step into a world of gourmet experiences, like never before.

Savour glimpses of elevated experiences presented by Qmin, Where Indulgence Meets Gourmet, by Ambassador, New Delhi – IHCL SeleQtions and Soulinaire, Beyond the Culinary at Palate New Delhi 2023.

Indulge in an extraordinary range of sweet and savoury flavours with a premium assortment of artisan bakes, sinful chocolates and scrumptious bites.

Event: Palate Fest 2023

Venue: Aerocity Grounds, Downtown District, Delhi

Date: 4th and 5th February, 2023

Time: 11 am to 10 pm

About Soulinaire

Soulinaire is a one-of-its-kind luxury food & beverage concept by Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), South Asia’s largest hospitality company, which offers location-agnostic gourmet catering. Built on its inimitable culinary repertoire, Soulinaire cuisines draw inspiration from their 350+ restaurants.

Soulinaire events are impeccably crafted to bring out exquisite detail unique to each. Tailored to enhance your taste and individuality, Soulinaire exudes charm right from elegant sit-downs to classic cocktail dinners. From authentic regional delicacies to modern fusions, traditional skills to avant-garde presentations, the master chefs are adept at handcrafting engaging culinary experiences to suit every discerning palate. The Chefs can also travel to any venue of your choice and curate exquisite menus with a contemporary and global approach.

About Ambassador, New Delhi – IHCL SeleQtions

Set in the aristocratic heart of New Delhi, Ambassador is a contemporary hotel serving up a slice in time. Just a short drive from the international airport, it ushers leisure and business travellers into a red-brick and pink bougainvillaea neighbourhood, surrounded by plush shopping districts, gardens and magnificent monuments.

With its British and Art Deco architectural medley, the Ambassador offers guests a chance to live a refined New Delhi life in its greenest district. The luxury boutique 5 star hotel in Delhi is an INTACH Heritage Building built in 1947. The hotel’s culinary offerings are some of the finest in New Delhi. The exclusive Gourmands’ Itinerary lets diners experience signature dishes from all restaurants at one price, starting with aperitifs at Insomnia, moving to colonial-era classics at Yellow Brick Road and ending with Cantonese and Szechuan cuisines at Larry’s China.

About Qmin

Qmin Gourmet Lifestyle Store is a culinary destination for a variety of artisanal products, handpicked delicacies, and a café, which is a one-stop-shop for urban gourmands. It is a delightfully designed gourmet store, features an array of breads, savouries and confectioneries, handcrafted cheeses, patisserie items and culinary delights.