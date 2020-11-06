Palghar Collector Dr. Manik Gursal to inaugurate ‘Dialogue Palghar’ on Nov 6

2nd edition of Dialogue Palghar – CSR Conclave & Awards 2020 will be held virtually on November 6, 2020 (10 AM – 2:30 PM). The conclave is organised by India CSR with the active support of various like-minded organisations. Dr. Manik Gursal IAS, Collector & District Magistrate Palghar will be the chief guest of the forum and will deliver the keynote address.

Yathaarth Murthy (Young Anthemologist, Mastered to Sing 260 Countries National Anthems, Limca Book of Records – National Record Holder, Invitee of UN Visitors Office, Visited 10 Countries, Top 100 Global Child Prodigy Awardee) will be the chief guest of the award-giving ceremony.

“‘Dialogue Palghar is a prestigious platform which engages leaders for the development discourse of Palghar region of Maharashtra. The forum aims to offer an insightful and meaningful discourse on the sustainable socio-economic development of Palghar district of Maharashtra through the collective approach among Govt., Corporate Social Responsibility, civil society and other key stakeholders.”, said Rusen Kumar, host of the forum and Founder, India CSR Network.

The forum will recognise Corporate CSR and NGOs that have made a positive impact on the local community through their innovative & sustainable CSR initiatives. The Dialogues Palghar is a proven and credible forum on CSR and social development with the first edition garnering active participation from Government, Civil Society and Business fraternity.

Government authorities and political leadership, CSR and NGO leaders from the region will be sharing their vision for the development of the Palghar region and pitching specific projects in areas of Integrated Village development, Health, Education & Livelihoods, women empowerment and entrepreneurship development for the betterment of people.

The virtual forum will bring together senior officials of District Administration and decision-makers of Corporate and Corporate Foundation, and development experts to collaborate over SDGs and important issues of common interest of people of the Palghar district, a northern part of Konkan division of Maharashtra close to Mumbai, the financial capital of India.

The forum will be showcasing the phenomenal work done by corporate CSR and NGOs for holistic transformation of Palghar district through sustained collaboration with various local implementing agencies and active support from district administration over the last 4-5 years.

There will be deliberations to brainstorm on ways to align Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) interventions with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Palghar district of the Maharashtra State.

“We wish to use the platform of the conclave to align corporate CSR strategy with the needs of the communities in Palghar and converge various efforts for a better and a faster impact. We believe a long-term strategic partnership with esteemed organisations would transform the lives of over 2 million tribals of Palghar.”, Rusen Kumar said.

Distinguished speakers: Shri Rahul More, Hon’ble Divisional Dy. Commissioner, Kokan Region, Women and Child Development Department, Govt. of Maharashtra; Shri Rusen Kumar, Founder & CEO, India CSR Network; Dr. Sarika Kulkarni, Founder & Director, Raah Foundation, Mumbai; Siddhartha Iyer, Manager – CSR, ASK Asset & Wealth Management, ASK Foundation; Shri Sanjeev Kapoor, Member of Advisory Board, Glolife Care Equipment Pvt. Ltd.; Ms. Shraddha Shringarpure, CEO, Diganta Swaraj Foundation; Shri Upendra H. Sontakke, State Head, Maharashtra, India CSR Network; Dr. Dayanand Sonsale, Director, Bodhi NGO Dr. Shiv K Tripathi, Dean-Training, Professor, IIHMR University; Dr. Jitendra Chaturvedi, Bahraich, UP, Chief Executive, Developmental Association for Human Advancement-DEHAT; Prof. Dr. Rana Singh, Vice-Chancellor, Sanskriti University; Dr. Sanjay Kumar Singh, Assistant Dean & Professor, Department of Humanities, OP Jindal University; Dr. Shubalakshmi Iyer, Chief Operating Officer, AROEHAN and Ms. Sonkee Shah, Founder & CEO, Arch Development Foundation.

The forum is supported by CSR India Corporate Social Services, Tata Power, Tema India Limited, Lions Club of Dahisar, Ummeed Foundation, Roshni Foundation, Aroehan NGO, Wipe – Wisdom in Practice Education is a Knowledge, STEM Learning, IIHMR University, Sanskriti University, Glo Life Care Equipments, Arch Development Foundation, Raah, Soul of Braj Federation, PM Shah Foundation, Utkal Mail TV.

First edition of ‘Dialogue Palghar: Deliberating Development Where it Matters the Most’ held on 18th January 2019 at MMRDA Office Building, Bandra East, Mumbai. The unique forum was co-organised by India CSR, SAHABHAG, Social Responsibility Cell of CM Office, Government of Maharashtra and Palghar District Collectorate, Maharashtra. This forum was sponsored by ASTARC Group. More than 50 corporates and social development organisations participated in this forum. Thanks to the forum, Palghar region has attracted various CSR and social development projects worth of around Rs. 100 crore.

