Pallavi from Archetype

As you must know, healthcare is one of India’s largest sectors – both in terms of revenue and employment.

The sector is expected to reach $280 billion by 2020.

India has become one of the leading destinations for high-end diagnostic services with tremendous capital investment for advanced diagnostic facilities, thus catering to a greater proportion of population.

The sector comprises of hospitals, medical devices, clinical trials, outsourcing, telemedicine, medical tourism, health insurance and medical equipment.

Technology also plays an important part of this progress, for example, AI for diagnosis and complicated surgeries, electronic healthcare records, smart/IoT medical devices, etc.

In 2019, the Government of India paid special attention to the healthcare sector, especially in terms of providing accessible and affordable healthcare services. Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) offered coverage of up to ₹5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary hospitalization. This scheme offers aid to poor and vulnerable families based on deprivation and occupational criteria. There is no restriction on family size, ensuring all members of designated families, specifically girl child and senior citizens, get coverage under PMJAY scheme.



