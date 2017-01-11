Palo Alto Networks® (NYSE: PANW), the next-generation security company, has announced the publication of ‘Navigating the Digital Age: The Definitive Cybersecurity Guide for directors and officers (Singapore Edition)’. The guide, which has been published in collaboration with Forbes, provides business leaders and executives at enterprises, government agencies and other organizations with practical, actionable advice on how best to protect their organizations from cyber attacks.

The Singapore Edition is supported by the Cyber Security Agency (CSA) of Singapore, and written both for executives who seek better understanding on the topic of cybersecurity as well as seasoned professionals in the field. It contains advice on a range of cybersecurity issues from both private and public sector thought leaders, and is intended to enable business leaders to start having conversations on topics such as security for the Internet of Things (IOT), legal and regulatory cyber security considerations as well as breach prevention.

Contributing authors include:

David Koh , Chief Executive, Cyber Security Agency of Singapore

, Chief Executive, Cyber Security Agency of Richard A. Clarke , Chairman, former White House Advisor on Cybersecurity & Counterterrorism

, Chairman, former White House Advisor on Cybersecurity & Counterterrorism Bill Chang , Chief Executive Officer, Group Enterprise, Singtel

, Chief Executive Officer, Group Enterprise, Singtel Khoo Boon Hui , former INTERPOL President; retired Singapore Police Commissioner

, former INTERPOL President; retired Police Commissioner Professor Yu Chien Siang , Chief Innovation Officer, Quann

, Chief Innovation Officer, Quann Huang Shao Fei , Director, IT Security, Governance & Risk Management, Land Transport Authority

, Director, IT Security, Governance & Risk Management, Land Transport Authority Baey Chin Cheng, Chief Information Security Officer, Singtel

Seah Kian Peng , Chief Executive Officer, NTUC FairPrice

, Chief Executive Officer, NTUC FairPrice Professor Lam Kwok Yan, Professor of Computer Science, School of Computer Science and Engineering, College of Engineering, Nanyang Technological University

Sean Duca , Vice President, Regional Chief Security Officer, Palo Alto Networks

, Vice President, Regional Chief Security Officer, Palo Alto Networks Foreword by Dr Yaacob Ibrahim, Minister for Communications & Information and the Minister-in-charge of Cyber Security

Quotes

“We need more people to come forward to share their expertise and experience. This practical guide to cybersecurity — the first of its kind in Singapore — is a good step in this direction, with invaluable lessons and insights from real-world experience. I trust this initiative by Palo Alto Networks will inspire others to follow in their footsteps.”

– Dr Yaacob Ibrahim, Minister for Communications & Information and the Minister-in-charge of Cyber Security

“To deal with the rapidly evolving cyber threat landscape, there is a need for close collaboration and cross-pollination of ideas among academia and industry, both local and foreign. Cybersecurity R&D does not involve just developing engineering solutions to difficult technical problems; emphasis must also be placed on research into policy, governance and legislation, which are equally essential… Collective defence is the key to creating a safer cyberspace.”

– David Koh, Chief Executive, Cyber Security Agency of Singapore

“Boards of directors need to be more educated in the fast-rising risks of cyber threats so as to provide oversight and governance with management in cyber risk assessment. In the financial industry, regulators now require board members to undertake cyber security awareness training…”

– Bill Chang, Chief Executive Officer, Group Enterprise, Singtel

“The most sophisticated and advanced security technology in the world cannot guard you securely unless employees understand their roles and responsibilities in safeguarding sensitive data and protecting company resources. This involves establishing, and implementing practices and policies that promote security and training employees to identify and avoid risks.”

– Khoo Boon Hui, former INTERPOL President; retired Singapore Police Commissioner

“Every organisation needs to evaluate the way cybersecurity is strategically managed and embedded into the business to enable the continued pursuit of its digitisation agenda.”

– Seah Kian Peng, Chief Executive Officer, NTUC FairPrice

“Cybersecurity can support the goals of senior executives to keep the company running and profitable. Executive leadership must set organisational strategy that builds cybersecurity considerations into the business planning process. Toward that goal, technical and non-technical personnel should enter into a common lexicon to discuss how cyber is the vector where good and bad things happen and that there is no such thing as cyber risk, it is just risk to the business.”

– Sean Duca, Vice President, Regional Chief Security Officer, Palo Alto Networks