PalTech ramping up, Consulting Firm to add over 1000 new employees in FY24

20th April 2023: Leading offshore IT Consulting Firm – PalTech has announced its ambitious hiring plans for the end of 2025 as the company is all set to expand its service constellation and areas of operations globally. Counted among the leaders in the domain of digital product engineering, data-based decision-making models, and cloud computing, PalTech is planning to hire more than 1000 employees.

The Consulting firm also excels in offering engagement models such as product engineering, managing team extensions, and build-operate-transfer services to clients and will focus on infusing fresh talent for categories of app development, data engineering, quality modules, and building platform among others.

Commenting on the vision behind the hiring drive, Shyam Palreddy, founder and chief executive officer of PalTech said, “We feel enthusiastic while making this announcement of the hiring process to all prospective employees. PalTech is driven by a strong commitment to both its external clients and internal employees and with this new recruitment plan, we aim to bring like-minded professionals on board who have the same passion, zeal, and commitment to serve customers and allied stakeholders in the ecosystem.”

In terms of expansion efforts, PalTech will open new office spaces to effectively cater to the growing demand for its services from clients across industry verticals and geographical domains. The upcoming hiring activities will further help the organization to offer personalized solutions based on specific and discrete requirements of its clients. The newly recruited workforce will also help the organization to further elevate its service standards by delivering superior customer experiences.

Currently, PalTech has more than 500 employees working across service verticals and in terms of the gender ratio, there are 2 women for every 3 men employed by the company. PalTech firmly believes in the diversity of its workforce and this explains the emphasis of the company to hire potential employees from across the states and cities of India. This will bring plurality to the work culture and help the organization to ideate, develop, implement, and evolve better even amidst a fast-changing business environment.