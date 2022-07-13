Brace Yourself with The Finest of Cuisines

Rooted and in service for about 3 decades, we now have 3 hotel brands, properties across India in all the major cities offering exemplary service and great hospitality . With the foundation built on trust, ever smiling staff and creating guest experiences with everything we can offer. Known for its bespoke experiences and signature hospitality Hotel Sayaji Raipur, Indulge in the inviting ambience of your favourite restaurant.

Pamper your taste buds @CravingsSayajiRaipur and cherish yourself with appetising, aromatic, exquisite spreads!! A wide spread of buffets from a spread of Salads to main course from Indian to Italian, Tandoori. A buffet with a variety of savouries and desserts for sweet lovers, so there’s something for everyone. Explore the lavishness and experience the luscious cuisines. Your tummy will be satiated in no time. The beautiful ambience makes for an unforgettable experience. You will be thankful for the rapid service and the range of delicacies.

Call: 9109160064, 9109160029

Timing: Buffet Breakfast: 7AM- 10:30AM, Lunch: 12PM -3 PM, Dinner: 7:30 PM – 11 PM,

Address: Cravings, Sayaji Raipur.