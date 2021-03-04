Pamper Yourself this Women’s Day at Inorbit Vashi…

Vashi, Navi Mumbai: As the world gears up to recognize women across the globe, Inorbit is all set to celebrate Women’s Day in its own style. A month long celebration begins from 5th March 2021 which will go on till 31st March 2021. Here is your chance to enjoy some ‘Me Time’ by pampering yourself with a free make-over sessions exclusively for Women’s Day. Shopping gets rewarding too. Exciting gifts await you when you shop for Rs 3000 & above every weekend of the month.

Women deserve respect every day of the year, and on the day particularly dedicated to them, Inorbit will gratify every woman with a rose and greeting card on 7th & 8th March. The mall is all decked up with amazing décor that will take you to a different world. Think of the cute or dramatic poses to get clicked in the astonishing butterfly themed décor all over the mall. Get amazing and creative clicks from different corners of the mall with attractive photo op and railing décor along with enormous stunning center piece giving you the option of your next ‘DP’ for your social media apps. An extra special visual treat for pink color lovers on 7th & 8th March 2021 with butterflies’ gobo at the façade.

Explore a wide range of popular global and Indian brands and find out what they have to offer on your special day and don’t forget to pamper yourselves with yummy recipes and delicacies offered by the most admired restaurants or your favorite food joints.

So, block your dates with your besties to celebrate this Women’s Day with an awesome experience.

Details:

Date: 5th March – 31st March

Venue: Inorbit Vashi

Time: 11am to 11:30pm