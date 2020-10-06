Panasonic gears-up for the festive season, with ‘New Dreams New Celebrations’ offers

National, October 2020: As the festive season dawns upon us, Panasonic India, a leading diversified technology company, launched it’s New Dreams New Celebrations’ offers to make the festive purchases accessible, affordable and durable for the consumers. With this festive bonanza, Panasonic has introduced a slew of exciting offers and promotions on all its electronics, home appliances, beauty and lifestyle products. Available at all authorized Panasonic touchpoints across the country, the offers are valid till 20th November 2020.

Speaking on the festive offer, Suguru Takamatsu, Divisional Head – Consumers Sales Division, Panasonic India said, “At Panasonic, the festival season began with Onam on a positive note signalling a return of consumer demand and we believe this will continue to remain the trend for the upcoming festive season. And through our new festive offers, we aim to benefit consumers by offering a combination of quality products at great pricing along with added rewards which we expect will drive an uptick in demand. We are hopeful that the festive season will help recover the deficit incurred in the last few months due to the pandemic.”

‘New Dreams New Celebrations’ festive offer presents consumers with an opportunity to buy their favourite products at discounted rates and with added benefits. Exciting promotional offers, special finance schemes, cashback offers, warranty benefits, free installations, introduced across categories including Televisions, Refrigerators, Washing Machines, Air-Conditioners, Microwaves, Lumix Cameras, Beauty and lifestyle products, to make this years’ festive season purchases even more delightful and economical for the customers.”

FESTIVE OFFER DETAILS