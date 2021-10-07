Panasonic India expands its Home Appliances portfolio ahead of this festive season

New Delhi, October 07, 2021: Panasonic India, a leading diversified technology company, announced the expansion of its home appliance segment, with the launch of 43 new models of refrigerator and 24 new models of washing machine ahead of the festive season. Loaded with technology rich features, the new models extend enhanced comfort and convenience to the everyday lives of consumers. The washing machines models range from 7kg to 13.5kg capacity, starting at INR 10,000 and refrigerator models range from 260 litres to 601 litres starting at INR 13,200, and are available at all Panasonic brand shops, large format retail outlets across the country and online platform Amazon.in.

The new models of washing machines and refrigerators have been developed after carefully understanding the Indian consumer requirements and preferences. As per Panasonic’s consumer insights 2021, there is a significant rise in preference for hygiene /health oriented products followed by smart features such as Wi-fi, App based appliances. Today, consumers are looking for appliances that offer high value proposition to their purchases in the form of comfort, hygiene and durability.

Talking about changing consumer behaviour, Mr. Fumiyasu Fujimori, Divisional Head, Consumer Sales Division, Panasonic India, said, “Consumer interests are at the core of every decision we make at Panasonic. We closely study their evolving needs and buying behaviors, channelizing the insights to innovate products that offer them the best value proposition. The concept of ‘home as the new hub’ is here to stay, compelling consumers to upgrade their living spaces to ensure comfort and safety. We are delighted to strengthen our home appliance segment ahead of this festive season, and expect to maintain 25% growth momentum throughout the season.”

Speaking about the new launch, Mr. Sandeep Sehgal, Business Head – Home Appliances, Panasonic India, said, “The past one year has evoked a sense of meaningful purchases among consumers. Panasonic’s consumer insights 2021 indicates that 15% consumers are willing to upgrade their existing appliances with safety, durability and energy efficiency being key drivers for purchase. Consumer are also opting for appliances that are high on aesthetics – designed to complement their lifestyle. Our new models are in line with consumer needs and bring efficiency and comfort to their day-to-day lives.”

He further added, “Our latest 13.5kg flagship top-load washing machine with inverter technology and built-in heater offers a sanitized washing experience catering to the hygiene aspect. The new range of 260-601L refrigerator models comes equipped with Panasonic proprietary AI – Econavi technology which combined with Inverter technology provides optimum cooling and upto 49% power saving.”

Looking at the consumer’s increasing demand for hygiene/health oriented products, Panasonic has introduced wide range of washing machine models with in built heater, and AG Clean/Blue Ag+ in wide range of refrigerator models, which can eliminate 99.9% germs. The festive launches include 20 new models of top load washing machines and 4 semi-automatic washing machines along with 31 new models of frost free refrigerators and 12 new models of direct cool refrigerators. The new models come in ergonomic designs and varied colour options, with unique AI enabled Econavi Technology. This technology in washing machines helps save 20% water and upto 20% electricity consumption while in refrigerators, it provides optimal cooling and upto 10% additional energy savings.

To further add to the festive cheer for consumers, Panasonic introduced Festive Grand Delights offers with a range of promotional offers, extended warranties, bundled offers and attractive consumer finance offers across our product categories

PRODUCT DETAILS

Washing Machines:

20 top-load models | 6.5kg – 13.5kg capacity, range starts from INR 16,000

4 semi-automatic models | 7kg – 12 kg capacity, range starts from INR 10,000

Features:

Built-in heater to ensure better washing performance and sanitization

Stain Master+ that eliminates 99.9% bacteria and removes stubborn stains

StainMaster+ to tackle the most- stubborn stains (Sweat, Sauces, Collar/Cuff, Curry)

Econavi Technology – Helps save 20% water and upto 20% electricity consumption and re-uses water upto 23% by detecting wash load volume and water temperature

Active Foam system – Fine foam that dissolves and washes away dirt to deliver excellent washing results

Gentle hand wash mechanism – designed for washing of delicate garments including the ones with heavy designer work and embroidery

Aqua- rinse spin – an eco-friendly solution that saves upto 28% of water consumption

Refrigerators:

31 Frost Free models | 260L – 601L capacity, range starting INR 26,500

12 Direct Cool models | 197L capacity, range starts from INR 13,200

Features: