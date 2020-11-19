Panasonic India introduces nanoe™ X technology that inhibits 99.99% of adhered COVID-19 virus*

Expanding on its solutions approach and offering viable and secure resolutions against COVID-19, Panasonic India, a leading diversified technology company, introduced “nanoe™ X” technology – an advanced purification technology that is capable of inhibiting 99.99% bacteria and viruses, including the novel coronavirus. The technology, developed by Panasonic Corporation, has received verification from a global contract research organisation in France, Texcell, for the inhibitory effects of the nanoe™ X technology with the benefits of hydroxyl radicals on the novel coronavirus (SAR-CoV-2)*. This technology will shortly be available with Panasonic Air Conditioners.

The nanoe™ X technology, also known as nature’s detergent, cleans and deodorises the air by producing nano-sized hydroxyl radicals (also known as OH radicals). These effectively inhibit the growth of certain pollutants such as allergens, bacteria, viruses, moulds, odours, and certain hazardous substances. The technology addresses possible risks associated with pathogenic microorganisms, intending to create cleaner and safer environments for people around the world. The novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) of the current global pandemic is one such new type of virus, and testing with Texcell has now confirmed that the nanoe™ X has an inhibitory effect on the adhered SARS-CoV-2*.

Commenting on the launch of the new technology, Mr. Manish Sharma, President and CEO, Panasonic India and South Asia said, “Panasonic has been developing advanced technologies over the years to deliver the best to our consumers across the globe. Our nanoe™ X technology demonstrates the commitment of making products that have been effective and efficient, especially when every country worldwide is reeling under the disruption caused by the COVID-19. In the coming time, this technology will be launched in our Air Conditioners aiding consumers in attaining an active defence against bacteria and viruses. At Panasonic, we, are driven by the vision of creating healthy indoor spaces and environments, and the development of nanoe™ X is a breakthrough innovation that is setting new benchmarks towards this endeavour.”

Suguru Takamatsu, Divisional Head – Consumers Sales Division, Panasonic India said, “We are really excited about this breakthrough. We are in the final stage of rolling out our new range of Air Conditioners with nanoe™ X technology. Along with COVID 19, this technology will also help inhibit the growth of certain pollutants such as allergens, bacteria, viruses, moulds, odours, and certain hazardous substances. With deteriorating air quality we hope to help our consumers live healthier and better lives with Panasonic.”

Texcell is a global contract research organization that specializes in viral testings, viral clearance, immunoprofiling and R&D or GMP cell banking, for your R&D, GClP, GLP and GMP projects. With more than 30 years of experience and roots within the Pasteur Institute in Paris, Texcell has long-recognized expertise in viral testing with a broad range of protocols for the detection of adventitious agents. Texcell is the first spin-off of the Pasteur Institute of Paris created in 1997.

The testing on nanoe™ X was carried out in a closed environment containing the adhered novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), with and without exposure to nanoe™ X. The results have verified that the adhered novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) activity is inhibited to the extent of 99.99% in two hours when exposed to nanoe™ X device installed at 15cm from the floor in the 45L enclosed test box

Panasonic has been conducting research on this technology over the past 20 years since 1997, and has verified its effectiveness in a variety of areas, including inhibiting pathogenic microorganisms (bacteria, fungi, and viruses) and allergens, breaking down PM 2.5 components that have adverse effects on the human body*1.

Panasonic will continue to pursue the potential of nanoe™ X technology to address possible risks associated with air pollution such as new pathogenic microorganisms, with the aim of creating healthy environments for people around the world.

*For reference :

Testing of the inhibitory effect of nanoe™ X on the adhered novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2)

Overview

A comparative verification was conducted in a 45L test space containing the adhered novel coronavirus

(SARS-CoV-2) with and without exposure to nanoe™ X.

Results

Over 99.99% of the adhered novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) activity was inhibited within 2 hours.

Note: This verification was designed to generate basic research data on the effects of nanoe™ X on adhered novel coronavirus in laboratory conditions different from those found in living spaces. It was not designed to evaluate product performance. NanoeTM- X inhibits activity or growth of viruses but does not prevent infection.

Methodology and data

Organisation ：Texcell (France)

Subject ：Adhered Novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2）

Device ：nanoe™ X device

Test Volume : 45L enclosed box (400mm×350mm×350mm)

Method：

– nanoeTM X device is installed at 15cm from the floor in the 45L test space.

– A piece of gauze saturated SARS-CoV-2 virus solution was placed in a petri dish and exposed to nanoeTM X for a predetermined time.

– The virus infectious titer was measured and used to calculate the inhibition rate.

Results data

Test subject Inhibition rate* Capacity Hours SARS-CoV-2 99.99% 45L 2 hours

Notes:

*1: Main releases on verification cases

– May 12, 2009：Positive effects of charged water particles on viruses, bacteria, and agricultural chemicals have been verified.

– October 20, 2009： The new influenza virus inhibition effect of charged water particles has been verified.

– February 20, 2012：Supression effect of charged water particles on pet-related allergens, bacteria, fungi, and viruses have been verified.

– January 16, 2014：Nano-sized electrostatic atomized water particles effectively breaks down PM2.5 components and inhibits the growth of fungi attached to Yellow Sand.

*2: January 26, 2012: Virus suppression effect of charged water particles has been verified by the virus clearance test. Co-verified with Charles River Biopharmaceutical Services GmbH, a German testing organization.