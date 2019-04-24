Panasonic India takes modern lifestyle to a new high with its latest brand campaign #AspireToMore

In an endeavor to provide total lifestyle solutions for its customers, Panasonic India, has recently launched a new marketing campaign “AspiretoMore” for its range of premium home appliances. Through this campaign, Panasonic, with its range of premium consumer appliances aims to create an undefined aspiration for the ‘lifestyle we all desire’. Setting new standards for quality lifestyle products, the campaign highlights the role of Panasonic in enhancing the lives of people across India, by enabling them to make the most of everyday with its cutting-edge home appliances.

The new TVCs are premiering across television and digital platforms of mix-genre and majorly focusing on GECs, HD, news & movie channels such as Star Plus, Sony, Movies Ok, Times Now, CNN News 18, Zee Bangla, Kolkata TV among others. The regional outreach includes Southern and Eastern Indian market. The TVC positions and promotes Panasonic at the forefront of innovation, actively engaged in developing new home appliances comprising AC, refrigerators, washing machine, air purifiers, kitchen appliances and beauty products from their unique perspective, so that consumers can feel that aspiration, and feel moved by their appliances, even in today’s world.

Talking about the campaign, Mr. Manish Sharma, President & CEO, Panasonic India and South Asia said “Modern India is aspiring in true sense. The new generation doesn’t just keep dawdling on its achievements anymore, but aspire to do something new every day. Panasonic, with its enviable bouquet of high-quality premium appliances, strives to meet those growing aspirations, making its consumers move beyond the basic operations and opening up new avenues to experiment and experience.”

Mr. Sarthak Seth, Chief Marketing Officer, Panasonic India, commented “For over 100 years, Panasonic has been enriching lives across the world with its diversified product portfolio. And this year it was imperative for us to take the offering to the Indian consumer under one unified roof of ‘Aspire to More India’ that exquisitely puts forth our brand philosophy and encourages our consumers to aspire for a better living & go beyond”.

The campaign is ideated and executed by Milestone Dentsu, the integrated creative solutions agency from Dentsu Aegis Network. ‘Panasonic has set new benchmarks with its ground-breaking campaigns many times in the past. This time, the challenge was to create a communication that talks about everything without losing out on anything. We are super excited to launch this campaign as it presents Panasonic in a brand-new avatar, something that will surely resonate well with the younger generation making them aspire for more in everyday life.”, added Ujjwal Anand, Country Head, Milestone Dentsu.

Embodying the elegance and pursuit of perfection inherent in Japanese design philosophy, these premium home appliances blend seamlessly into its surroundings ensuring comfort, space maximization and balance of design and function for the consumers.