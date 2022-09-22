Panasonic introduces India’s truly smart Washing Machine this festive season

New Delhi, 22 September 2022: Panasonic Life Solutions India (PLSIND), a leading diversified technology company launched a new line-up of India’s truly smart washing machines this festive season. Powered by Panasonic’s connected living platform – Miraie, the new range of top-load smart washing machines come with unique smart features along with premium design. The new models come in multiple capacities ranging from 6.5 kg, 7kg to 8 kg starting at INR 19,690, and are available at all Panasonic brand shops, large format retail outlets across the country, and online platform Amazon. in. Panasonic has also launched an exciting digital campaign, bringing back the iconic Gupta Ji, across all Panasonic India handles on Instagram, Youtube, Facebook and Twitter, LinkedIn to engage consumers.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Sandeep Sehgal, Business Head – Home Appliances, Panasonic Life Solutions India said, “Our exclusive consumer insight study tells us that Indian consumers seek enhanced product experience that can make daily life chores easier and efficient, and 81% are willing to pay a bit extra for connected features. The insight study further tells us that over 50% of consumers aspire to the idea of connected living with comfort, convenience, and safety being the top reasons. Our latest range of Miraie-enabled top-load washing machines offers smart features such as customized wash cycles, scheduled wash programs, and built-in heater technology for a sanitized washing experience. We are aiming for a 30% growth in the washing machine segment in FY 2022-23.”

To create awareness about the new range of Miraie top load washing machines, Panasonic has launched a holistic digital marketing campaign #India’sTrulySmartWashingMachine. With the entire world switching to smarter technologies, it’s time washing clothes get smarter too. Panasonic Washing Machines loaded with a host of interesting features like Built-in Heater, Wash Wizard & Stain Genius, powered by Miraie, are making the chore of washing clothes truly smart and effortless. Conceptualized and executed by Dentsu Creative, the digital campaign is a series of short films where the protagonist Naveen introduces Gupta Ji to a smarter way of washing clothes. A quirky banter between the protagonists highlights the features of the washing machine in a fun and interesting manner. Panasonic’s truly smart washing machines not only remove the toughest of stains with Stain Genius and Wash Wizard feature but also keeps one’s clothes germ-free with its in-built heater technology.

Talking about the campaign, Mr. Shirish Agarwal, Head- Brand & Marketing Communications, Panasonic Life Solutions India, said, “Panasonic as a brand is committed towards helping consumers live their best by aiding them with the right choices customised as per their lifestyle. The digital campaign is an extension of this. It depicts the true, slice of life moments of an Indian household, on how we struggle to remove stubborn stains using various home remedies. It goes on to highlight how technology can be the key enabler for a clean and fresh laundry. Panasonic’s latest range of smart washing machines are designed with advanced technologies that offer a value proposition of comfort, convenience and connectivity.”