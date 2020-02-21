Panasonic launches India’s largest range of Connected Air Conditioners

Panasonic India, a diversified technology company, today, announced the launch of its all-new futuristic range of connected air conditioners. A syndicated consumer research* by the brand found that while purchasing an AC, 71% new age consumers look for automatic temperature regulation, remote access and smart diagnostics features as hygiene. To address their concerns on comfort and convenience, Panasonic’s new connected AC range offers a customized sleep mode feature that allows users to program different temperatures throughout the night for a comfortable sleep. The new range of ACs are available at all Panasonic brand shops, large format retail outlets, online platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart as well as small electronic stores across the country. The new range of IoT enabled Panasonic inverter split air conditioners are priced starting INR 35,990.

Talking about the launch of the new connected AC range, Mr. Gaurav Sah, Business Head – Air Conditioning Group, Panasonic India, said, “Our exclusive consumer insight study tells us that Indian consumers seek enhanced product experience that can make daily life chores easier and efficient, and 81% are willing to pay a bit extra for connected features. In line with our strategy to democratise technology, we are offering our new connected range at the same price point as the conventional split ACs. The insight study further tells us that 40% are willing to purchase connected ACs for better comfort; which is a huge opportunity. Catering to the growing preference for connected ACs, with this launch, we aim to capture 10% market share and 25%-30% growth in the air-conditioner segment in FY 2020-21.”

Panasonic’s new range of connected ACs provide convenience with the AI-enabled Miraie App; comfort with better cooling via our unique JetStream and aero-wings technology, and health with its Nanoe-G technology that removes bacteria and PM 2.5*. With intelligent and unique features such as the customized sleep mode, the AC enables enhanced flexibility as it allows users to pre-set temperatures profiles through the night for comfort. Users can also create different temperature profiles for weekdays and weekends. Featuring an intuitive auto-diagnosis feature, the new connected range is equipped to detect issues in advance and alert users. Miraie platform can also provide one-touch service request. The new connected AC also recommends the best mode as per the usage patterns and external weather conditions. Apart from being able to command switch on/off and change in temperature, mode, speed, the Miraie platform allows users to manage e-warranties and receive notifications about service requests and turn on/off based on location. Additionally, Panasonic’s new range of connected ACs can be operated via voice assistants such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Connected ACs are the first product range to hit the market under the recently unveiled Panasonic’s connected living platform – Miraie; that allows consumers to connect and access all Panasonic’s appliances at one place through Miraie App available on iOS and Android platforms. Equipped with advanced technology, the new range seamlessly connects with the user’s smartphone via Miraie to extend ease of control.

Panasonic ACs commands the No. 1 position in Japan for over 10 years, and the new range extends the Japanese expertise and cutting-edge technology to Indian consumers.

OTHER KEY FEATURES

• Better air throw (upto 45Ft) along with shower cooling effect with a combination of Panasonic’s unique Jetstream and Aerowings technology

• High on durability and quality – comes with 5 years warranty on PCB and 10 years warranty for compressor, for the entire range.

• The outdoor unit of Panasonic ACs is made of special material casing “Eco-Tough” made of Japanese steel that safeguards it from tough weather condition and comes with 5 years warranty.

• Offer protection from voltage fluctuation, widespread challenge in India, from 145V to 285V in the entire invertor range.

• Fitted with unique ‘shield-blue’ coating where evaporator and condenser fins and joints get a special corrosion less paint

