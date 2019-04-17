Panasonic launches its first full-frame mirrorless camera with Lumix S Series

Continuing to build on the legacy of imaging innovations, Panasonic announced the launch of its much awaited full-frame mirrorless Lumix S series in the Indian market. Comprising of LUMIX S1 and S1R with 24 megapixel and 47.3 megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor respectively, the new S series is based on the L-Mount standard, which provides uncompromised imaging experience.

The LUMIX S Series aims for unprecedented image quality with high resolution mode for the first time in mirrorless full-frame, industry-leading video recording performance (4K 60p/50p*1), the most effective image stabilization, rich gradation and superior color reproduction. The first full-frame mirrorless camera by Panasonic, S1 is priced at INR 199,990 and with 24-105mm F4 lens will be at INR 267,990 and S1R is priced at INR 299,990 for the body and INR 367,990 with a 24-105mm F4 lens.

Lumix S1 and S1R offers a high-speed, high-precision AF system based on advanced control technology over the lens, the sensor, and the new Venus Engine enable the user to capture the target in sharp focus without fail.

Mr. Manish Sharma, President and CEO, Panasonic India and South Asia, said, “Over the years, Panasonic has pioneered technologies and introduced cutting edge innovations across our offerings, and with the launch of the full-frame mirrorless camera – Lumix S Series, we have taken a leap forward in our imaging business. The imaging industry is a complex and demanding space, and we have brought in defining changes by listening to our users and continuous investment in R&D to bring in industry first technologies that redefines this space.”

Mr. Sandeep Sehgal, Business Chief, Panasonic India said, “We are bullish about introducing consumers to cutting edge technologies through our diverse and future-proof range of products. The new Full-Frame Mirrorless Lumix S series, boasts intuitive control, a rugged design for heavy field use, durability, and expandability, suitable for professional photography and videography. We see immense potential in the full-frame segment in India and with this we will be able to offer an uncompromised imaging experience to our customers. The Lumix S Series showcases our commitment to India and we are extremely confident to achieve double digit market share in the next two years.”

Mr. Gaurav Ghavri, Product Head- Digital Imaging, Panasonic India said, “With our legacy of breakthrough models in G and GH series and being the pioneers of mirrorless technology, the Full-frame series from Lumix is the most anticipated device in the imaging solutions space. Owing to the state-of-the-art features that our Lumix S1 and S1R brings, this is an ideal solution for professionals who are seeking an uncompromised quality. Our newly launched product can cater to the constantly rising demand for superior image quality in various business segments such as wedding, advertising, fashion, documentary making and the rapidly evolving digital mediums.”

Superior image quality

Marking the entry in still photography segment with LUMIX S1R, the camera integrates a 47.3-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor (36mm x 24mm), which gives it the industry’s highest level of resolution in the full-frame mirrorless cameras*2, to pursue the ultimate power of expression. In addition to the precise reproduction capability in detail, this sensor achieves a high S/N ratio by taking advantage of its high light-condensing efficiency despite the large number of pixels. The LUMIX S1R features a High Resolution mode for the first time as a mirrorless full-frame camera to enable 187-megapixel ultra-high precision photo with a pixel shift technology shooting.

Blurring the lines between stills and video, the LUMIX S1 is a hybrid camera that comes with a 24.2-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor (35.6mm x 23.8mm) that provides a wide dynamic range and excellent performance at high sensitivity in addition to a natural yet sharp image description thanks to sufficient light condensation per pixel. The LUMIX S1 also features a High Resolution mode for the first time as a mirrorless full-frame camera to enable 96-megapixel ultra-high precision photo with a pixel shift technology shooting.

The LUMIX S1 supports professional use in videography by taking advantage of the stunning expression performance that a full-frame camera can offer. S series, with a software upgrade key (to be sold separately) following soon in 2019.

High-speed, high-precision AF system LUMIX S1R/LUMIX S1

Panasonic has achieved a high-speed AF with its advanced control technology over the major devices – lens, sensor and imaging engine. The lens and sensor communicate at a maximum 480 fps. Combining the Contrast AF with DFD technology, the LUMIX S1R/S1 realizes an ultra-high-speed, high-precision AF of approximately 0.08 sec*1. The LUMIX S1R/S1 also boasts high speed burst shooting at 9 fps (AFS) or 6 fps (AFC).

Panasonic is also bringing in artificial intelligence for photography and videography. When it comes to autofocus, there are 3 things to consider: where to focus, how far the subject is from the camera, and the accuracy of the focus. The last two points are covered by their DFD technology. On the other hand, “where to focus” is an area where LUMIX S1R/S1 uses artificial intelligence to analyze images. Panasonic has used deep learning to study a large quantity of images of people and animals and loaded the resulting AI into Venus engine. As a result the camera can recognize and accurately focus on them even if they are facing away. Advanced AI technology can recognize not only the human body but animals and birds, while the high-performance tracking system helps keep the subject in focus at all times.

Operability from ingenuity for intuitive control LUMIX S1R/LUMIX S1

The LVF (Live View Finder) is the key factor for completing the ultra-high-speed response of the camera. The LUMIX S1R/S1 has the largest level of Real View Finder which boasts the world’s highest 5,760k-dot resolution. The 0.78x magnification ratio can be switched to 0.7x or 0.74x according to the shooting situation. Adoption of a high-speed, high-precision OLED for the LVF achieves smooth display at 60 fps/120 fps (switchable)

L-Mount Interchangeable Lenses

Drawing on the vast expertise of the L-Mount Alliance with Leica Camera and Sigma, Panasonic has introduced three new interchangeable lenses specially focusing on professional use. The L-Mount will allow photographers to ‘mix and match’ any of the three manufacturers’ APS-C and full-frame cameras with any lens from each other’s product portfolios providing customers with a diverse and future-proof range of products. Together with Leica and Sigma, there will be 42 more lenses available for L mount series over the next 2 years.

1. LUMIX S PRO 50mm F1.4 (S-X50) A large-aperture fixed focal length lens that forms the core of the LUMIX S Series of lenses 2. LUMIX S PRO 70-200mm F4 O.I.S. (S-R70200) A telephoto zoom lens that features high resolution with stunning clarity across the entire zoom range 3. LUMIX S 24-105mm F4 MACRO O.I.S. (S-R24105) A versatile standard zoom lens with macro shot capability covering wide-angle to medium telephoto

Rugged design, reliability and expandability LUMIX S1R/LUMIX S1

To be tough enough to withstand heavy field use, the main structure is composed of a magnesium alloy full die-cast front/rear frame. Robust construction and a sealing for every joint, dial, and button make the LUMIX S1R/S1 not only splash resistant and dust resistant but also freeze resistant down to -10 degrees Centigrade. The shutter unit is also durable for approximately 400,000 cycles.

The 7.4-V 3,050 mAh high-capacity battery can be quickly charged via USB PD using the bundled USB3.1 Type-C cable which also ensures high-speed data transfer.

To provide the best services to their customers, Panasonic has also introduced their Lumix Pro program. In addition to providing assistance and services to the customers, it will also run a loyalty program offering various benefits. The professional and amateur photographers and videographers can grab their new unit from Panasonic’s retail outlets across the country.

*1 PAL area only

*2 As a Digital Single Lens Mirrorless Camera, as of February 1, 2019.