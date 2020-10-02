Panasonic launches its new hairdryer with nanoeTM technology, available on Amazon

This festive season, Panasonic India – a diversified technology company – announced the launch of its all-new hairdryer powered with Panasonic’s patented nanoeTM and Platinum ions Technology, today. With over 10 million nanoeTM hairdryers sold worldwide, this innovative product now arrives in India catering to the growing grooming-at-home needs of consumers ensuring beautiful and healthy hair. Priced at INR 6,999, the new hairdryer will be available on Amazon.in; providing ease of purchase to consumers from the safety and comfort of their homes.

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Suguru Takamatsu, Divisional Head – Consumer Sales Division, Panasonic India said “As safety continues to remain a priority for consumers, the concept of groom-at-home has gained much traction. We have seen an upsurge in demand for grooming and styling products in the past few months and we anticipate it to continue, especially with the festive season around the corner. And through the launch of our new hairdryer with nanoeTM technology, we aim to meet the styling need of the consumers and at the same time ensure healthy hair. We have been continuously innovating to keep pace with the rapidly evolving needs of our consumers and this is another step in that direction.”

Pursuing hair beauty over 80 years, Panasonic brings its unique nanoeTM and Platinum ions technology to India for the first time with this launch. Based on nanotechnology, the hairdryer uses nanoeTM – ultrafine water particles that penetrates into hair cuticles, to maintain the moisture balance of the hair and scalp, while the platinum ions coat the hair surface and tighten the cuticles to make them UV rays resilient, for healthy and lustrous hair. The nanoeTM technology also helps neutralize the positive charge generated on the surface of the hair and prevents static electricity, giving a salon-like smoothness.

“Panasonic has been an iconic global innovator. We are delighted to be their partner of choice and bring their new hair dryer with nanoeTM technology for customers on Amazon.in. With this launch, we continue to build a strong portfolio in the personal care category providing customers with a vast selection and unmatched shopping experience” said, Mr. Snehit Prasad Kumar, Category Lead – Personal care appliances, Amazon India.

Talking about the new hairdryer, Mr. Syed Alvi, Head – Lifestyle Business Group, Panasonic India said, “Panasonic has always been a frontrunner when it comes to innovation and technology. Basis our extensive research on consumer needs and behaviour, which associates usage of the hairdryer to moisture loss, we have launched the new hairdryer, powered by Panasonic’s patented nanoeTM and Platinum ions Technology that locks-in moisture and keeps the scalp and hair healthy. The new hairdryer is a perfect blend of technology, style and convenience, that not only helps to give a salon-like experience but also strong and healthy hair.”

The new hairdryer comes with two different types of nozzle attachments – set nozzle and quick-dry nozzle, a technology unique to Panasonic, which provides strong and soft airflows for better styling, within limited time and minimizes heat damage. Equipped with a 50-degree centigrade healthy mode that prevents damage from excess heat, resulting in gorgeous and healthy-looking hair, every day. With a compact and sleek design, Panasonic’s new hairdryer comes with a foldable handle making it convenient to store.