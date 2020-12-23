Panasonic launches LUMIX G100 for vloggers and video content creators

New Delhi: Fueled by the demand to deliver uncompromised content and visuals, Panasonic India, a diversified technology company, announced the latest addition to its flagship LUMIX G series – LUMIX G100 for the Indian market today. The all-new Digital Single Lens mirrorless camera packs the essence of the conventional G Series in a compact, lightweight body and provides excellent performance in recording videos at complex angles and shooting photos for vloggers and video content creators. Priced at INR 58,990 (without grip) and INR 67,990 (with grip), both kits of LUMIX G100 come with the LUMIX G VARIO 12-32mm/F3.5-5.6 ASPH/MEGA O.I.S.(H-FS12032) lens and are available at Amazon.in.

LUMIX G100 integrates OZO Audio by Nokia for high-quality spatial audio recording, a first for Digital Single Lens Mirrorless cameras globally. Powered with three microphones, the camera, tracks the voice of the subject and recognizes the best setting to record it, setting a new standard in innovative audio solutions for user-generated content.

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Sandeep Sehgal, Business Chief, Imaging Business Group, Panasonic India & SAARC said, “Delivering an unparalleled performance for decades, Panasonic has ensured consumers be a part of all its innovations by carefully designing products/solutions that are in line with their requirements. With an upsurge in online video content consumption, we have witnessed an increase in demand for imaging solutions that offer superior image and audio quality. G100 would be a game changing camera for video content creators with its rich features and compact design. As being a Youtuber or Vlogger becomes a definite career choice for youngsters, G100 is a perfect choice to start with. The launch of LUMIX G100 in India, is a leap forward in meeting the specific needs of the growing community of video creators and providing them with best in class technology.”

The new LUMIX G100 packs an assortment of attributes that’s just right for vlogging, into a remarkably compact and lightweight body. Encompassed with 20.3MP MOS Sensor without Low Pass Filter and 4K technology, the LUMIX G100 delivers supreme quality and higher resolution images/videos in comparison to smartphones. Enabled with the ‘LUMIX Sync App’, the camera, features an option to instantly upload and share pictures on social media via a smartphone or tablet. The feature-packed LUMIX G100 dramatically enhances video quality and experience with easy operation, delivering high quality content for vloggers and video creators.

Talking about the latest Lumix G100, Mr. Hardeep Sarna, Product Head, Lumix India, Panasonic India said, “With Lumix G100, we have ensured video content creation is made easy with no complex set up and heavy/unmanageable camera body. Enabled with OZO Audio by Nokia, the camera, sets an unprecedented standard for immersive audio sound experience in the mirrorless category. We strongly believe that LUMIX G100 will provide a seamless working experience to vloggers and creative video content creators.”

CAMERA FEATURES

High Sound Quality Supported by OZO Audio Technologies-

The LUMIX G100 integrates OZO Audio by Nokia for high-quality spatial audio recording, a first for a Digital Single Lens Mirrorless camera. Engineered for universal playback and shareability across the world’s most popular social media platforms, the OZO Audio enables users to capture and edit the full richness of sonic life with vibrant accuracy and precision. It sets a new standard in innovative audio solutions for user-generated content. Three microphones record clear, vibrant sound with outstanding images, for example a dynamic landscape with immersive, realistic sound; interviews with clear speech; or easy, on-the-scene coverage by the videographer with easy mode selection. Combining Panasonic and Nokia OZO Audio technologies, the LUMIX G100 also offers a tracking feature that continues tracking the voice of the subject. Auto mode automatically recognizes the best setting and switches between tracking and surround modes.

Unmatched picture quality

The new LUMIX G100 is equipped with a 20.3MP MOS Sensor without Low Pass Filter, which features higher resolution and a larger size than found in smartphones. Realizing maximum ISO 25600 high sensitivity, even images captured at night or low light are clear. The 5-Axis Hybrid I.S. (Image Stabilizer) in the LUMIX G100 provides effective shake suppression under wide-ranging situations such as recording while walking or riding on a moving vehicle for stable, easy-to-see video. In addition, the large sensor enables beautiful defocusing in the background, and the Venus Engine assures high-speed, high-performance image processing. Impressive 4x*/2x slow and 8x/4x/2x quick FHD motion footage and time-lapse shots are captured with ease. Advanced videographers will appreciate the V-LogL recording capability; users can apply the LUT (Look Up Table) of their choice on the recorded V-LogL footage via a PC to create a differentiated video with subtle colors and moods.

Easy Connectivity via Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and HDMI

The LUMIX G100 is packed with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi® 2.4GHz (IEEE802.11b/g/n) connectivity to offer a more flexible shooting experience and easy instant image sharing. A dedicated upload button controls video and photo transfer to a smartphone via Panasonic’s LUMIX Sync app for iOS / Android. Users can also use their smartphone as a remote control to capture video and photo.

Compact, Lightweight Design Even with Tripod Grip

Despite its high performance and selection creative functions, the LUMIX G100 is portable, compact and weighs only 412 g, even with the LUMIX G VARIO 12-32mm / F3.5-5.6 ASPH. / MEGA O.I.S.(H-FS12032) lens. A new Tripod Grip DMW-SHGR1*4 makes it even easier to hold the camera or can be used as a compact tripod. Connecting with the camera via USB allows the user to start/stop video recording, release the shutter and enable/disable sleep mode. The camera’s battery can be recharged either via AC or USB according to the user’s convenience.