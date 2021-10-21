Panasonic launches LUMIX GH5M2 digital mirrorless camera with 4K video recording

New Delhi: Panasonic is proud to introduce a new digital mirrorless camera, the LUMIX GH5M2 that boasts outstanding video performance for all film creators. Evolving from the GH5’s high performance, the LUMIX GH5M2 achieves C4K*1/4K 60p 4:2:0 10-bit*2 video recording and simultaneous output of 4:2:2 10-bit over HDMI during 4K 60p 4:2:0 10-bit internal recording. With the pre-installed V-Log L, it is easy to match the color tone with the footage recorded in V-Log of S1H/S1 and V-Log L of GH5/GH5S. GH5M2 body is priced at INR 1,69,990, and GH5M2 L-kit at INR 2,14,990. The camera is available across Panasonic India brand shops.

“We are extremely delighted to introduce the successor of our game-changing model – the LUMIX GH5M2. In the current age of digital transformation working styles have considerably shifted. While working from home or otherwise to ensure safety, consumers are interacting over digital and prefer simple yet high-definition video formats. In line with this, the LUMIX GH5M2 complements the current workstyle as it is capable of wireless live-streaming using the LUMIX Sync application for smartphones. High quality live-streaming is possible with minimum equipment in either an outdoor or, an indoor environment – with just the camera and a smartphone. One can easily establish a live-stream by just logging onto their YouTube or Facebook account through the LUMIX Sync App and, with the press of a button, the camera starts streaming.” – Mr. Hardeep Sarna, Sales & Marketing Head, Imaging Business Group, Panasonic India.

1. High quality video that can be used either as unedited or as processed with advanced editing

The LUMIX GH Series features outstanding video performance for professional videography, and the LUMIX GH5M2 is capable of unlimited video recording in various settings. In addition to that, the GH5M2 can record C4K*1/4K 60p 4:2:0 10-bit*2. Simultaneous output of 4:2:2 10-bit over HDMI during 4K 60p 4:2:0 10-bit internal recording is also possible. It realizes a crop factor of 1.0x in 4K 60p by using the whole area of the sensor, which means that the user can record video in the original viewing angle of the lens.

To deliver a high dynamic range and broad colors, a V-Log L is pre-installed in the camera, so users do not need to purchase a Software Upgrade Key separately. V-Log L renders a very flat image while maintaining all of the color information within the image. This means that there is a greater level of play when the images are put through post-production processes. V-Log L has log curve characteristics that are somewhat reminiscent of negative film. 35 conversion LUTs for VariCam cinema cameras can be downloaded free of charge for use in the LUMIX GH5M2. It is easy to match the color tone with the footage recorded in V-Log of S1H/S1 and V-Log L of GH5/GH5S. Practical tools like a Waveform Monitor and V-Log L View Assist are also available.

Following the S1H, the video flagship camera of the S Series, the LUMIX GH5M2 provides two types of Cinelike gamma presets in the Photo Style. With these modes, impressive looks with warm skin tones or delicate nuances of light and shadow can be reproduced even without color grading over V-Log footage. The Cinelike D2 gives priority to dynamic range and the Cinelike V2 prioritizes contrast. MonochromeS and L.ClassicNeo have also been added. All these modes can be used for Anamorphic video recording.

For VFR (Variable Frame Rate) recording, C4K/4K 60fps, Anamorphic 50fps and FHD180fps are available. AF can be set before starting VFR recording.

*1 Corresponding to 4K (4096×2160) as defined by Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI).

*2 On condition that the camera is under an environment where the operation is guaranteed and is running on the battery. Recording time depends on the capacity of the battery and the SD Memory Card. Recording may stop in C4K/4K 60p 10-bit and Anamorphic mode automatically to protect the camera.

2. High basic performance to meet various production sites

The 20.3-megapixel Digital Live MOS Sensor captures all the details delivered through the attached lens. Plus, an AR coating on the sensor minimizes ghosts and flaring even in backlighting. The image processor is also updated from that of the GH5 by adopting the latest Venus Engine that boasts high speed and high performance, even enabling high-load 4K60p 4:2:0 10-bit internal recording and simultaneous 4:2:2 HDMI output.

The LUMIX GH5M2 boasts high-speed, high-precision AF. It incorporates an advanced deep learning technology that detects specific subjects – humans and fast-moving animals, including Canidae, Felidae and birds. Notably for humans, in addition to the eye, face, body the head is also separately recognized by real-time detection technology to provide even more precise focusing. In comparison with the GH5, the GH5M2 detects the eyes and face at a 2x faster recognition cycle speed. The eyes and face can be detected even they appear in approximately half the size of those GH5 can capture. The camera keeps tracking the subject person even if he/she moves quickly, turns his/her back to the camera, tilts his/her head or moves far away from the camera. On the other hand, improvements to the DFD technology has enhanced AFC, which also enables users to keep tracking small or fast-moving subjects to capture them in crisp focus whenever you release the shutter.

To achieve stable handheld shooting, the Body I.S.(Image Stabilizer) in the LUMIX GH5M2 is further advanced, making it possible to use a .6.5-stop slower shutter speeds*. Notably, movement with a characteristically low frequency is suppressed more effectively to use a slower shutter speed. Simulating actual usage conditions, this advancement can be felt in practical use. Adopting the latest algorithm developed for the S1H, smooth, stabilized video is available even at the point where the camera gets in motion or in panning.

A 3.0-inch free-angle LCD in 3:2 aspect with 1,840K-dot high resolution provides touch control. It features higher luminosity than that of the GH5 and superior color reproduction to assure high visibility outdoors. Composition during recording in various popular aspect ratios such as 16:9, 4:3, 1:1, 4:5, 5:4 and 9:16 can be checked with the Frame Marker function. The REC Frame Indicator identifies whether the camera is recording or not.

*Based on the CIPA standard [Yaw/Pitch direction: focusing distance f=60mm (35mm camera equivalent f=120mm) when H-ES12060 is used.

3. Wired/wireless unlimited live streaming supported by USB PD capability for both indoor and outdoor use*1

In addition to wired live streaming, the LUMIX GH5M2 is capable of wireless live streaming using the LUMIX Sync application for smartphones with easy settings. High quality live streaming is possible with minimum equipment, only the camera and a smartphone either in outdoors or indoors. Complying with H.264 in RTMP/RTMPS protocol, maximum FHD/60p 16Mbps*2 is supported.

For wired live streaming, the dedicated software program LUMIX Webcam Software is available to download. With a future firmware update, it will support wired IP streaming (RTP/RTSP).

*1 Live streaming to the platforms that comply with RTMP/RTMPS is basically possible (Compatibility with all the platforms is not guaranteed.) There may be cases where live streaming is not possible when the service of the platform changes. For more information, please refer to the terms and conditions of the platform.

*2 16Mbps cannot be selected when the RTMPS URL is set.

4. Reliability as a tool for professionals

To be tough enough to withstand even heavy field use, the main structure is composed of a magnesium alloy full die-cast front/rear frame. Secure construction and a sealing for every joint, dial, and button make the LUMIX GH5M2 not only splashproof and dustproof but also freezeproof down to -10 degrees. The shutter unit is also durable for approx. 200,000 cycles.

For outdoor use cases, the new battery boasts a 2200mAh high capacity. The camera’s battery can be recharged either via AC or USB according to the users’ convenience. It also complies with USB PD (Power Delivery).

The LUMIX GH5 is equipped with a double SD Memory Card slot compatible with high-speed, high capacity UHS-II for Relay Recording, Backup Recording or Allocation Recording.

5. Wide expandability inherited from the GH5

・Bluetooth 4.2 and Wi-Fi 5GHz (IEEE802.11ac) / 2.4GHz (IEEE802.11b/g/n)

The LUMIX GH5M2 integrates Bluetooth and Wi-Fi® connectivity to offer a more flexible shooting experience and instant image sharing with easy operation. Once the camera is connected to a smartphone or tablet installed with Panasonic’s dedicated application software LUMIX Sync for iOS / Android, users can shoot, browse and share images remotely. Compatibility with Bluetooth 4.2 (called BLE: Bluetooth Low Energy) enables constant connection with a smartphone/tablet with minimum power consumption. Furthermore, the settings of a LUMIX GH5M2 camera can also be copied and applied to other GH5M2 cameras when using multiple GH5M2 cameras either by using the LUMIX Sync wirelessly or by using the SD card.

For the Wi-Fi, 5GHz (IEEE802.11ac) is effective in addition to the conventional 2.4GHz (IEEE802.11b/g/n. This provides an even secure and stable connection not only with a smartphone/tablet but also with other devices on location for smooth remote control. The transmission speed of photo/video data is also increased up by using the 5GHz-band*.

*5GHz Wi-Fi is not available in some countries.

XLR Microphone Adaptor DMW-XLR1 (Common to the GH5)

The Microphone Adaptor DMW-XLR1 is a plug-in type adaptor for an XLR microphone to record high-quality stereo sound. It enables 4K video recording with high res 96kHz/24bit sound*. It is ideal for lip-sync recording. Dedicated switches allow direct, quick control. MIC, LINE and Condenser are switchable

*In MOV only.

Shutter Remote Control (Common to the GH5)

The Shutter Remote Control DMW-RS2 minimizes unwanted motion makes it easy to shoot bursts or hold the shutter open for extended periods of time. A Start/Stop button is also provided for videography

Battery Grip DMW-BGGH5 (Common to the GH5)

The LUMIX GH5M2 is compatible with the Battery Grip DMW-BGGH5. By using two batteries, one in the camera and the other in the grip, the DMW-BGGH5 extends the battery life for a longer shooting time. It also makes handling more comfortable even in vertical angle shooting. It also provides intuitive operation with a joystick. It perfectly matches the camera, boasting a rugged, splash-resistant, dust-resistant and freeze-resistant design

Tripod Grip DMW-SHGR1 (Common to the GH5)

A Tripod Grip DMW-SHGR1 can also be used for LUMIX GH5M2, making it easier to hold the camera when shooting self-shot video while walking, etc. It also works as a compact tripod for table shots. Connecting with the camera via USB, it is possible to start/stop video recording, release the shutter and enable/disable Sleep mode.

PC Software “LUMIX Tether” (Common to the GH5)

With this software, users can control the camera by connecting it to a PC via USB. It lets you view the image on a large PC screen while shooting, which is helpful in commercial photoshoots of portraits, products and so on, where continuous confirmation is required. You can use [6K PHOTO*] [4K PHOTO] and start and stop video recording with the tethered shooting. It is also possible to choose the folder to save the image files on the PC.

*6K PHOTO’ is a high speed burst shooting function that cuts a still image out of a 4:3 or 3:2 video footage with approx.18-megapixel (approx. 6000 x 3000 effective pixel count) that the 6K image manages.

6. Future firmware update

Firmware Update for GH5M2

The LUMIX GH5M2 further evolves with future firmware updates scheduled by the end of 2021. The new firmware program includes the following items.

Live View Composite

USB Tethering(4G/5G Smartphone Link) Compatible Streaming Distribution – More stable connection with a smartphone will be available

RTP/RTSP wired IP streaming – By connecting the camera to the PC via wired LAN*, High quality image with sound can be stably streamed to the social streaming platform.

*A USB-Ethernet adapter is required.

Firmware update for LUMIX G / LEICA DG lenses

To use the LUMIX G/ LEICA DG lenses with the GH5M2 more conveniently, firmware programs for the lenses will be provided. With the firmware update to the LUMIX G / LEICA DG lenses, users can choose linear or non-linear settings over the focus ring when they are used with LUMIX GH5M2

Non-Linear: Focus is shifted with a variable amount according to the rotation speed of the focus ring.

Linear: Focus is shifted with a designated amount according to the rotational quantum of the focus ring. Sensitivity (amount of focus shift per rotational quantum) can be selected from 90 to 360 degree by 30-degree to enable intended focus operation.

Compatible lenses: H-E08018, H-X1025, H-ES12060, H-ES50200, H-RS100400, H-XA025, H-ES200, H-HSA12035, H-FS12060, H-HSA35100, H-FSA45200 and H-FSA100300

The firmware programs will be available at the LUMIX Global Customer Support site

