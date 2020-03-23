Panasonic launches new Icon AC range with Flipkart in India

In a bid to enhance customers’ experience and extend comfort and convenience to their purchases, Panasonic India, Japan’s no 1 AC brand, launched an all new Panasonic ICON AC series with Flipkart. The latest include the entire range of fixed speed and invertor 5 star and 3 star split and will be available on Flipkart. Customers can avail additional discount of Rs 1500 on Citi Bank Credit Cards during Flipkart Cooling Days from 27-29 March 2020.

Panasonic ICON AC range has been designed keeping in mind the extreme climatic conditions in India, and delivers impressive cooling at high temperatures even at 52 degrees with the added advantage of offering cleaner air with PM2.5 filtrations. The range also comes with ‘Shield blu’ coating that prevents leakage and enhances durability in high humidity coastal areas while delivering power efficiency with an ISEER rating of 4.6 for 5 star models.

Speaking about the partnership, Mr. Gaurav Sah, Business Head, Air Conditioners Group, Panasonic India, said, “Panasonic’s cutting-edge Japanese technology with Flipkart’s remarkable reach across the country, is a great combination to delight consumers with the best in class ACs. Panasonic is happy to launch its ICON AC range with Flipkart to offer best in class air conditioning experience across all weather conditions in India.”

Along with the new ICON AC series, Panasonic also offers its Connected ACs under the Miraie series on Flipkart. Equipped advanced technology, Panasonic’s Connected ACs seamlessly connects with the user’s smartphone and can be operated from anywhere using the Miraie App, Panasonic’s AI and IoT enabled platform for connected living.

Extending thoughts on the partnership, Hari Kumar, Head, TVs & Appliances at Flipkart, said, “As a homegrown e-commerce company, Flipkart deeply understands its customer’ needs which is tilting towards building a smart home with connected products. In line with this, we are excited to partner with Panasonic to expand our portfolio of smart products to offer the widest selection to our growing pool of consumers. With this partnership coming right ahead of the summer season, consumers across the country will be able to access and afford smart ACs with our extensive supply chain and affordable payment constructs such as No Cost EMI, Debit Card EMI etc., in a win-win situation for all.”

Customers will get access to Panasonic’s Connected ACs through Flipkart’s Fulfilment Centre spread across the country. The complete range is available on Flipkart.