Panasonic launches rugged designed hybrid mirrorless camera Lumix G95 with 4K Video Technology

Adding to its spectacular Digital Single Lens Mirrorless category of cameras, Panasonic India, today has launched its new rugged-design hybrid mirrorless camera, Lumix G95. A high mobility camera with powerful 4K features and 9fps burst shooting speeds; the camera addresses the needs of users looking for advanced picture quality, high operating performance and video functions for filming, YouTube and still photography.

With video output limited to 8-bit both internally and externally, the camera comes with Panasonic’s V-Log L setting that offers exceptional flexibility and ease during post-production. The camera also comes with a built-in headphone port, on top of the microphone input, that makes it extremely suitable for videographers, YouTubers, bloggers, and photography enthusiasts alike, to monitor audio while shooting.

Adding to these features is the 5-axis IBS that aids in smoothing out shots, making it ideal for handheld field use. The hybrid mirrorless camera also carries Panasonic’s 4K photo mode that allows for rapid image capture with the help of the new image engine capable of acquiring focus in just .07 seconds. Apart from this, the camera also comprises enhanced features such as face and eye detection to accurately track subjects and capture blur-free images of street, food and nightlife scenes effortlessly. This do-it-all hybrid mirrorless camera, with its 20.3- Megapixel Digital Live MOS Sensor that renders high-precision yet natural images, is great for candid portraiture and Wedding photography and videography.

Mr. Sandeep Sehgal, Business Chief, Panasonic India, adds, “Scaling new heights of product innovation, the new Lumix G95 is a significant addition to Panasonic’s DSLM Lumix range for quality photography and videography. Known for its pro-photo performance with 4K cinematic video, the range caters to photography and filmmaking enthusiasts to experience the power of unparalleled image quality with its innovative technology and a host of new functions. Designed to disrupt the DSLM segment, we see a huge potential for Lumix G series in India.”

Mr. Gaurav Ghavri, Product Head- Digital Imaging, Panasonic India, said, “The launch of Lumix G95 camera is an addition to Panasonic’s incredible mirrorless camera range that seeks to elevate the 4K revolution in the country. Boasting of features like Post Focus function, 4K live cropping, geo-tagging, integrated Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, high-resolution 4K video output, and pre-installed VLOG L, Lumix G95’s aims to provide unparalleled creative freedom to users. Moreover, despite its high performance, the camera has a superior energy efficiency with a compact size for high mobility. Designed for Video bloggers, Wedding videographers, and Photographers, the camera also supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, making it suitable for remote shooting and smartphone image transfers.”

4K capability brings evolution to videography

The LUMIX G95 records stunningly smooth, high-resolution 4K video in addition to the full-HD videos with practical full-time AF. With the pre-installed V-Log L, Lumix G95 offers exceptional flexibility, as well as a wider dynamic range for colour grading in the post-production processes. An ideal vlogging camera with high-resolution 4K video output, high speed signal readout capability of the sensor, and high speed signal processing, the LUMIX G95 also enables 4K live cropping in video recording that realizes stable panning or zooming in video recording. In addition to the 3.5mm microphone jack that is for high quality audio recording using an external microphone, the new headphone socket in the camera is newly added feature for sound output. All these features make the Lumix G95 specifically advantageous for Wedding videographers to shoot aesthetically pleasing, memorable videos.

Superior image quality

With a total of 49 focus detection areas, the LUMIX G95 comes with DFD (Depth From Defocus) technology that gives the camera a high speed AF and speed burst shooting at 9 fps (AFS) / 6 fps (AFC) to capture fast moving subject just in-focus. Featuring the Venus Engine, the camera is capable of tracking the fast-moving objects and prevents out of focus shots. In addition to this, the LUMIX G95 incorporates Face and Eye Detection AF, which aids in capturing stunning portrait with crisp focus on the eye. Also, the Low Light AF combined with the Lumix G95’s live view composite recording feature makes it useful for capturing stars or fireworks at night.

Perfect mobility with careful design and control

The LUMIX G95 has been designed in pursuit of intuitive one-hand operation that quickly responds to the photographer’s intention. To withstand even heavy field use, the LUMIX G95 boasts a rugged design and features a splash and dust-resistant construction. Additionally, the camera has a battery that can be recharged via AC or USB according to the users’ convenience. The Lumix G95 comes with a flip out screen that tilts up and down by approximately 250-degree, and its integrated Wi-Fi and Bluetooth allows the users to activate the camera by simply using a smartphone/tablet or to add GPS geotag on the photos automatically. Moreover, with an eye-point of approximately 20 mm, it offers high visibility with comfort for users wearing glasses.

With unprecedented features, Panasonic’s Lumix G95 seeks to give the users the ultimate 4K experience with its vibrant, true-to-life high quality images and videos, excellent resolution, high contrast and impressive colour reproduction. The camera comes with a dual kit option – G95H (14-140mm, F3.5-5.6) and G95M Kit (12-60mm, F3.5- 5.6) available at all Panasonic stores across the country at a price of INR 1,09,990/ and INR 94,990 / respectively.