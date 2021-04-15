Panasonic launches TOUGHBOOK FZ-55, the most versatile semi-rugged notebook

New Delhi, April 15, 2021: Panasonic India, a leading diversified technology company, today announced its most versatile semi-rugged notebook – TOUGHBOOK FZ-55. The new Panasonic TOUGHBOOK FZ-55 offers versatility in form of Flexible Device Management (flexible configuration options), High Security (new generation advanced security system) and is designed for mobile working while ensuring high performance (across in-vehicle and on field). Aimed at professionals across automotive industry, federal/ public safety, utilities, defence and pharmaceutical; FZ-55 will be available through the partners of Panasonic with starting price of Rs. 1.49 Lac (tax extra) onwards.

Providing a seamless and customised experience to meet diverse needs, TOUGHBOOK FZ-55, comes with TOUGHBOOK Universal Bay that enables users to update new functions on their device from anywhere at any time. The device is an ideal choice for work on-the-go, with its expandable battery life of 40 hours – supported by the swappable additional battery. FZ-55 comes pre-installed with Windows 10 Pro and the new 8th generation Intel® Core™ 15 VPro™ Processor to deliver high-speed computing power and a warranty of 3 years.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Vijay Wadhawan, Group Chief, System Solutions Business, Panasonic India said, “Consumers today are looking out for solutions that are powerful, convenient and reliable. At Panasonic, we continue to deliver innovative solutions backed by advanced technology to our customers, ensuring efficiency and productivity across their business operations. TOUGHBOOK notebooks have been in the market for over 25 years and is synonymous to durability, ease of usage and performance especially under difficult conditions. Keeping that in mind, we at Panasonic, have carefully designed the new TOUGHBOOK FZ-55 to further help strengthen our market share and cater to specific consumer needs on safety and durability.”

TOUGHBOOK FZ-55 features a honeycomb-style magnesium casing with carry handle, the FZ-55, is armed with 8GB RAM extending up to 32GB, 256GB/ 512GB and 1TB SSD options. The device comes in-built with an efficient 10-finger input and delivers superior performance even in extreme weather conditions. It comes with the latest WAVE and MIDI playback, Intel® High Definition Audio subsystem for the high-quality multi-channel audio experiences. Offering high-speed data transfer with a USB 3.1 Type-C port that is compatible with Thunderbolt™ 3*4 and USB Power Delivery, the device has been designed to meet all mobile computing needs in extreme operating conditions.

TOUGHBOOK FZ-55 features in detail: