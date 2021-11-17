Panasonic Life Solutions India Celebrates 1 Year Success of the Exclusive Franchise Store in Udaipur

Udaipur, November, 2021:Panasonic Life Solutions India one of the largest domestic manufacturers of electrical construction materials, today announced the 1st successful anniversary of Udaipur’s exclusive franchise store. The company also extends its product offerings by adding a unique and advanced range of housing solutions like L Class Kitchen, Casavita Wardrobe series, KMEW – exterior cladding, Seated Shower, Wooden flooring, Electric toilet seat (ETS), Cloth Drying System (CDS), Revolving shoe rack and Joint Free Sink that will be available under one roof. Customers in Udaipur can now visit the store located at 100ft Road, Liberty Marketing, Besides ICICI Bank, Udaipur is spread across 600sqt to 2000sqt.

The 1st anniversary of the store is a juncture to celebrate Panasonic Life Solution India’s relationship with the customers in Udaipur. Further, this helped the brand enhance its network with real estate players, architects, builders, channel partners, and end customers to cater to emerging housing trends. On this occasion, Panasonic Life Solutions India also launched the new service facility of direct end-to-end customer connect sales service for Kitchen solutions. The company will provide expertise to customers on a real-time basis through highly qualified experts and ensure easy accessibility of services. Additionally, the store will offer an innovative and aesthetically appealing range of products which will be a great delight for the customers and buyers. Panasonic Life Solutions India targets to open a franchise and experiential stores in other North and South India markets including Nagpur, Pune, Goa, Delhi, Lucknow, Nepal, Nanded, Karnal, Chennai, Cochin.

About Panasonic Life Solutions India Pvt.Ltd.:

Established in 1963, Panasonic Life Solutions India (formerly known as Anchor Electricals), is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation. With a constantly expanding product range and growing market share, it is one of the leading manufacturers of electrical construction materials with a presence across India. Its sales and operating profit are steadily growing, and it concluded the last financial year with net sales of nearly INR 40 billion. Being a prominent player in the Indian electrical segment the company has about 35 domestic offices and 9500 employees.

Currently, the company’s 6 manufacturing units at 4 locations in India are manufacturing electrical appliances products, synonymous with quality. The company offers a wide spectrum of electrical solutions in consumer products ranging from Wires & Cables, Lighting, Solar power, Wiring Devices, Switchgears, Infrastructure, and Indoor Air Quality (IAQ). The company has also been a pioneer in developing and boosting the utilization of solar power in India.