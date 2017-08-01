Panasonic plans Rs. 225 crore business during Onam in FY17

Kochi: Focusing on the varied demand in Kerala during the festive season of Onam, Panasonic India Pvt. Ltd today announced its business plans in the market. With monsoon spreading out well, the company expects Rs. 225 crore sales during July to September period and targeting a growth of 30% growth over the corresponding period last year in Kerala.

Panasonic has introduced exciting promotional offers for its customers across all product categories including Televisions, Refrigerators, Washing Machines, Purifiers, Air-Conditioners, and Microwaves. As a part of its marketing strategy, Panasonic will be investing Rs. 25 crores towards ATL and BTL activities.

The promotional offers are available across all authorized Panasonic outlets and stores from 23rd July will be valid until 11th September 2017 in Kerala. Apart from special offers, extended warranty and attractive finance deals will be provided on selected products.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Manish Sharma, President & CEO, Panasonic India & South Asia, Vice President, Appliances Company and Executive Officer, Panasonic Corporation said, “GST has uplifted overall consumer sentiments and so far, things look poised to witness a huge boost in overall sales. We received a positive response to our Pre and Post GST offers on Panasonic Smartphones and Consumer Electronics and for this festive season starting July the company is offering region-specific festive offers that have been designed keeping relevant festivals in mind.”

Highlighting the Onam offers in Kerala market, Mr. Robby Joseph Devasia, Branch Manager, Kochi, said, “This year during Onam Panasonic will be spending 25 crores in ATL and BTL activations and looking at notching up sales of Rs. 225 crore. The company adds greater joy for the consumer in Kerala by bringing extended warranties and assured gifts and attractive deals. During Onam, the aspirations of consumers in Kerala are high and so is brand awareness. Hence there is a huge opportunity to finance the dreams of the people in Kerala.”

He added, “We have continuously focused on offering maximum choice and benefit to our end consumer. To ensure that our customer’s joy lasts long, this year also we are offering the “Power of 3”, an after sales initiative by the company.