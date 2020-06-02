Panasonic strengthens its Lumix portfolio, launches the ultimate Lumix G9 in India

In a world where digital interaction has become the norm, Panasonic India today launched its all-new flagship Digital Single Lens Mirrorless camera, the LUMIX G9. An outstanding combination of high-quality video/image outputs, functionality and mobility, makes LUMIX G9 the best-in-class hybrid camera available in the market today. The camera delivers the highest-ever image quality in photo shooting by elevating color reproduction with its 20.3-megapixel Digital Live MOS Sensor, making it the ultimate companion for users looking for picture quality, high operating performance and video functions for filming, YouTube and still photography. It is available across Panasonic brand shops; and is priced at INR 98,990 for body only and INR 1,39,990 with 12-60 leica lens kit.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Sandeep Sehgal, Business Chief, Imaging Business Group, Panasonic India & SAARC, said, ‘Our focus has always been to anticipate consumer needs and introduce products that are a blend of innovation, style, value and durability. Through this launch, we want to empower the new-age content creators, with not only the best in class features for still photography but also high quality videography. Today, content is king and we are here to provide photographers and videographers with a compact yet powerful companion to capture their creativity. Designed to disrupt the DSLM segment, we see a huge potential for Lumix G9 in India.”

Equipped with The Body I.S.(Image Stabilizer), Lumix G9 uses a 6.5-stop slower shutter speed, that helps users to stable handheld photography and videography, even in a low-light environment. The camera delivers an outstanding video performance with its HDR video recording, V-Log L recording and Waveform Monitor (WFM) feature, and enhanced functions of 4K 30p/25p 4:2:2 10-bit internal recording that ensure 64 times more color information in the videos, high precision, and silky-smooth 4K 60p recording. The high-speed, high-precision AF with DFD technology in Lumix G9 achieves AF speed of 0.04, making it a perfect companion for street, wedding, travel, landscape photographers, and photojournalists. Additionally, the Animal Detect feature in AF mode utilizes advanced AI technology, which allows users to detect animals in addition to humans in a focused frame and continues to track the subject even when it turns its back to the camera; making it an ideal best for wildlife photographers. In addition, the G9 supports VFR (Variable Frame Rate) shooting (FHD 2-180 fps/4K 2-60 fps).

Talking about Lumix G9, Hardeep Singh Sarna, Product Head- Imaging Business Group, Panasonic India & SAARC, said, ‘’Photography has taken a new role in our lives today with the increase in social activities and digital content consumption. Designed for video bloggers, wedding videographers, and photographers, Lumix G9 offers class-leading image stabilization, 4K 60p recording and compact size for high mobility. Boasting features like integrated Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, fastest-in-class 20 fps (AFC) / 60 fps (AFS) and high-performance shutter, Lumix G9 aims to provide unparalleled creative freedom to users.”

Lumix will be starting an exclusive membership program with Lumix Pro Services (LPS) from June end onwards. It is designed for professional photographers, filmmakers and cinematographers to offer prioritized support, expedited delivery and repairs, special discounts, exclusive phone support and much more. More details at https://www.panasonic4kimagingclub.com/

Camera features

Sensor and processing engine

· The 20.3-megapixel Digital Live MOS Sensor without low-pass filter drives the maximum performance of the lens and the Venus Engine renders high-precision yet natural images with its multi pixel Luminance Generation and Intelligent Detail Processing.

· The new High-Resolution mode produces an 80-megapixel equivalent (10368 x 7776) image by synthesizing eight consecutively shot images while shifting the sensor. Not only JPEG but also RAW format can be produced in the camera, without the need for software processing.

High Mobility & Image Stabilisation

· Panasonic Lumix G9 boasts outstanding performance to achieve the fastest-in-class*1 20 fps (AFC) / 60 fps (AFS) at 20.3-megapixel full resolution.

· Fitted with a blackout-free LVF (Live View Finder), it is the best- mirrorless camera for capturing moving subjects in sharp focus. With its high tracking performance, the LUMIX G9 never loses the target subject.

· Panasonic G9 has a Dual IS system that can make use of both lens and body-based stabilization to compensate for movement across 5-axis. It enables a shutter speed extension of up to 6.5EV at all focal lengths.

Seamless Connectivity

· The device includes built-in Bluetooth and Wi-Fi® connectivity that offers a more flexible shooting experience and supports instant image sharing with easy operation.

· Compatibility with Bluetooth 4.2 (called BLE: Bluetooth Low Energy) enables an uninterrupted connection with a smartphone or tablet with minimum power consumption.

Built and Handling

· Tough enough to withstand even heavy field use, the body of the camera unit is made of a magnesium alloy full die-cast front/rear frame. Secure construction and a sealing for every joint, dial, and button make the Lumix G9 not only splash proof and dustproof, but freeze-proof down to -10 degrees.

· Equipped with a double SD Memory Card slot compatible with high-speed, high capacity UHS-II. Users have the flexibility to choose the recording method from Relay Recording, Backup Recording, or Allocation Recording. The new camera enables not only power charging but also power feeding via USB, which enhances long-time shooting.

Innovative LVF (Live View Finder) with high magnification ratio and excellent performance

· Panasonic Lumix G9 has the largest-in-class LVF with a stunningly high magnification ratio of approx.1.66x / 0.83x (35mm camera equivalent).

· High-precision, high-speed OLED (Organic Light-Emitting Diode) display features 3,680K-dot high resolution and 100% field of view. With an eyepoint of approximately 21 mm, it offers high visibility with comfort for users wearing glasses.

· Lumix G9 incorporates Night mode which provides mild backlighting. It lets the user watch the subject comfortably, even immediately after viewing the monitor while in a dark situation for a long time.