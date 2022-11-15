Panasonic unveils its new brand action slogan – Create Today. Enrich Tomorrow

New Delhi, 15 November 2022: Panasonic Life Solutions India– a leading diversified technology company, today unveiled its new brand action slogan ‘Create Today. Enrich Tomorrow’.Through this slogan, Panasonic reiterates its commitment to providing solutions to enrich people’s lives at home and work, enabling society to move forward and make progress towards a greener planet for tomorrow. As part of this branding initiative, Panasonic also launched a new video campaign focusing on delivering holistic well-being for People, Society, and the Planet – Create Today. Enrich Tomorrow – YouTube

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Manish Sharma, Chairman, Panasonic Life Solutions India & South Asia, said, “Create Today. Enrich Tomorrow. – the new brand action slogan is an extension of our purpose representing our journey toward innovation and the development of sustainable technologies for a healthier planet. As a manufacturer we are creating, today, useful products which support our lives and well-being. At the same time, we are also working to enrich all our lives tomorrow by taking care of the environment and developing innovative technologies. Our in-house innovations such as Miraie*, nanoeTM*, and ECONAVI* to name a few are delivering a positive impact on our consumers’ day-to-day lives and on the world at large. Further, under our Green Impact Initiative, we are committed to achieving net-zero CO2 emissions from business activities of all Group operating companies by 2030 and contribute a total of more than 300 million tons in CO2 emissions reductions by 2050.”

According to the recent Panasonic syndicated research, young adults in India are more environmentally conscious and likely to buy sustainable products, and almost 90% of young Indian adults think sustainability is a key concern and should be addressed immediately. Taking cognizance of these consumer insights, the “Create Today. Enrich Tomorrow” slogan empowers Panasonic to create useful, high-quality products that improve people’s lives and make the world a better place. Today, consumers are also looking for products and solutions that offer them convenience through a connected ecosystem. Panasonic is developing technologies that improve their daily lives and personal well-being. With Panasonic’s continuous offering of innovative and sustainable products, solutions, and services, the brand’s goal is to Enrich the world for a better Tomorrow.

Mr. Shirish Agarwal, Head – Marketing Communications & Brand, Panasonic Life Solutions India, said, “Panasonic has been working towards the well-being of people and society since 1918. At Panasonic, well-being is divided into three categories: Inner Well-being, Outer Well-being, and Spatial Well-being. The company offers products and services to support all three areas of well-being. Create Today. Enrich Tomorrow – the new brand action slogan reinforces Panasonic’s values and commitment towards providing innovative and sustainable solutions for the future that will help our consumers, the overall community, and our planet – resonating with our target group of GenZ and millennials. Our marketing efforts will be focused around electronic and digitized mediums, to begin with, followed by a multi-media campaign in 2023.”

The new brand action slogan is symbolic of Panasonic Corporation’s mission of contributing to the well-being of people, society, and the planet. To fulfill this business mission, for people, Panasonic aims to enhance the quality of life with its high-end appliances; for society, it will provide safe and secure living infrastructure; and for the planet, it will contribute to decarbonization and the creation of a circular economy through its environmentally friendly products and use of clean energy.

Meaning of the new brand action slogan

Each word of the slogan has its meaning:

CREATE useful, high-quality products that improve people’s lives and make the world a better place. This is the essence of who Panasonic is.

TODAY our customers need us to develop technologies and engineer solutions to improve their daily lives and their personal well-being. We deliver with relentless innovation and our commitment to sustainability.

ENRICH the world together. At the heart of everything we do is the well-being of our customers and our planet. Panasonic’s goal is to enrich the lives of those around us, every day.

TOMORROW we will continue to enhance our products, services, and solutions to help our customers lead their best lives and to help our future environment.

*Miraie – Mirai’ meaning ‘future’ and ‘ie’ meaning ‘home’ in Japanese, the smart platform aims to empower the everyday lives of consumers with comfort, convenience, and seamless connectivity across all Panasonic devices

*nanoeTM– technology with the benefits of hydroxyl radicals contained in water has the capacity to inhibit pollutants, viruses, and bacteria as well as deodorize

*ECONAVI–Intelligent sensors that detect conditions of use, the microprocessor analyses them, and using the result of this analysis, the INVERTER compressor adjusts the rotation frequency of the motor to optimize cooling performance