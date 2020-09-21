Panasonic’s new range of premium headphones go LIVE on Amazon

New Delhi, September 21, 2020: In an endeavour to address the discerning needs of audiophiles with the best audio technology and superior comfort, Panasonic India – a diversified technology company, today launched its latest range of new-age headphones under the Athleisure and the Retro series – HTX90N, HTX20B, NJ310B, TCM130 and TCM55.

The two new sets of headphones under HTX Series feature a Retro modern style combines present influences with vintage-inspired design elements. HTX90N is a Bluetooth over-ear pair and HTX20B is an in-ear buds; the HTX series continues to provide timeless value through a combination of chic design and latest audio technology. Athleisure series combines an effortless style that is a unique combination of streetwear and sportswear, enabling more comfort and versatility. The slim design and deep tone colours of the NJ310B (Bluetooth in-ear) and TCM130 (Wired in-ear) fit this fashion naturally, making them a perfect choice to complement users’ personal style. Both models come in stylish colours: black, blue, red, green yellow and white. TCM55 is the traditional in-ear headphones that offer powerful bass is a reliable piece for all smartphones.

The new range will be priced from INR 899 to INR 14,999 and will be exclusively available on Amazon here for safe deliveries starting September 20, 2020.

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Suguru Takamatsu, Divisional Head, CSD, CE – Panasonic India said “With the rise-in high-definition content, consumers today, seek gears that not only provide an advanced audio experience but also complement their lifestyles. Panasonic’s new range of headphones is a perfect combination of contemporary design and unmatched sound technology, premeditated to appeal to consumers’ evolving tastes. The latest range has been designed aesthetically to match your persona and extend comfort while delivering an immersive audio experience. We further aim to amplify our association with Amazon to reach a wider audience seamlessly.”

“Owing to work from home trends, there is a rise in demand for quality headphones that allows you to stay connected virtually. Consumers today, are looking for value-added features such as voice assistant activation, lightweight & ergonomic design to ensure wear comfort for long durations, extended battery life and quick charge. Keeping these in mind, our new range of headphones have been designed to accentuate its purpose, whether you’re on a virtual office call or, performing any outdoor activity. They have been researched and fine-tuned over the years to deliver a high-quality audio experience. Extending comfort and value to our users, our new range of AV accessories will be easily accessible to all through our online partner – Amazon.” says Mr. Syed Alvi, Head, Lifestyle Business Group, Panasonic India.

Panasonic’s distinguished range of headphones:

Panasonic’s Street Wireless Headphones HTX90C – On-ear wireless noise-cancelling headphone

• Chic Appearance that Embodies Timeless Value

• Noise-free Sound Immersion in Retro Modern Style

• Classic colours and refined Matte finish

• Powerful, Enhanced Bass

• 24 hours Battery Life

• Voice Assistant activation

• 1.2m detachable cable

• 40mm Driver Unit

• Build-in microphone for smartphone

• Priced at INR 14,999, Amazon link here

• Detailed specs: RP-HTX90NGC

Panasonic’s Wireless In-Ear Headphones



RP-HTX20

• Retro Modern style

• Powerful, Enhanced Bass

• Classic colours and refined Matte finish

• Easy to wear, unlikely to fall off

• 8.5 hours of battery life

• Voice Assistant activation

• 3 Size Ear Pieces

• Build-in microphone for smartphone

• Priced at INR 5,999, Amazon link here

• Detailed specs: RP-HTX20BGE

Panasonic’s Wireless In-Ear Headphones NJ310



• Chic Appearance that Embodies Timeless Value

• Powerful, Enhanced Bass

• Stylish Design, Deep Tone Colours

• Noise isolation

• 6 Hours battery life

• 9mm driver unit

• Voice Assistant Activation

• 3 Size Ear Pieces

• Build-in microphone for smartphone

• Priced at INR 3,599, Amazon link here

• Detailed specs – RP-NJ310BGE

Panasonic’s Wired In-Ear Headphones TCM130



• Enhanced, Robust Bass

• Secured, Comfortable Fit

• Optimised for Mobile use

• 8.8 mm Driver Unit

• 20 Hz – 20kHz Frequency Response

• Tangle-Resistant, Durable Flat Cable

• 3 Size Ear Pieces – Small, Medium and Large

• Priced at INR 1,399, Amazon link here

• Detailed specs – RP-TCM130E

Panasonic’s Wired In-Ear TCM55

• Clear-Bass Sound with Comfortable Fit

• Compatible with Smartphone

• 14.3mm Driver Unit

• 10Hz-24kHz Frequency Response

• Priced at INR 899, Amazon link here

• Detailed specs – RP-TCM55E