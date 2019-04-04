Panasonic’s online brand Sanyo forays into Air Conditioners

Sanyo, Panasonic’s online brand, today announced its foray into the Air Conditioner segment and launched a lineup of Inverter Air Conditioners in the country. Loaded with features, the new AC range by Sanyo combines design and functionality to address energy efficiency, health and lifestyle requirements of the consumers. The new Sanyo Inverter AC range has 5 models in 3 and 5 star ratings and comes in 1, 1.5 and 2 tons. The range will be available on Amazon.in and select retailers at a special introductory price starting INR 24,490.

With the Duo Cool Inverter technology, the ACs ensure instant yet energy efficient cooling. The PM 2.5 Air Purification system eliminates the airborne particles, including particles smaller than 2.5 micrometers in size to improve the indoor air quality. The ECO function optimizes performance and ensures lesser electricity consumption. The 100% Copper Condenser ensures resistance to corrosion and provides 2X faster heat exchange, thereby further enhancing the energy efficiency.

Speaking on the launch Mr. Sarthak Seth, Business Head – Sanyo, Panasonic India, said, “We are delighted to introduce the new range of Sanyo inverter ACs for Indian consumers. This is an inverter only AC range as our research has shown that energy efficiency is a key deciding parameter in India while buying air conditioners. Consumers can now purchase Sanyo Inverter AC at a price which is even lower than that of a regular fixed speed AC. With the Duo Cool Inverter technology and Glacier Mode feature, Sanyo Inverter ACs ensure efficient and faster cooling with exceptional power saving performance. The ACs compliment the consumer’s need for convenience along with savings.”

Commenting on the partnership, Suchit Subhas, Director – Large Appliances & Furniture, Amazon India, said, “Sanyo Air Conditioners boast of inverter technology with powerful features at a very attractive price point. In line with our endeavour of offering the widest selection of Air Conditioners, we are excited to offer them to customers on Amazon.in.”

The new ACs by Sanyo are equipped with some exciting settings and features such as the Glacier mode that allows 35% higher fan speed to deliver instant cooling in much lesser time. The Auto restart function automatically saves the original settings in order to avoid any hassles of doing the settings again. The self-diagnosismechanism prompts errors on the display area unit for easy trouble shooting. The remote control design extends maximum comfort and has features, such as glow in the dark temperature control and power on and off buttons for easy operation.

About SANYO

In 1950, SANYO was incorporated and established in Moriguchi City, Osaka, Japan by the late Toshio Iue. SANYO’s first product was the bicycle generator lamp (Model 47). In 1953, SANYO launched its first black-and-white television model, 17-C231. In 2011, Panasonic acquired Sanyo making it a wholly owned subsidiary. In 2016, Sanyo entered India with a new line of televisions to be sold through e-commerce. With its rich Japanese legacy of nearly 7 decades, millions across the globe TRUST SANYO when it comes to electronic appliances.