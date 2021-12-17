Pandemic-born Startups Reaching Heights for Tomorrow

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced businesses to change their mode of operation. To keep up with this change, many businesses are redefining the way they operate. At the same time, the pandemic has given rise to many startups who have digitized the traditional sectors and evolved as a new business model. Powered with new concepts, new ideas and innovative thought, these startups have thrived and are making a big difference to the industry. As we bid adieu to 2021 and say hello to 2022, let’s take a look at few such pandemic-born startups which have transformed various sectors.

Vital

Vital, a next-generation insurTech platform that offers a personalized health cover for people that includes both insurances as well as a range of preventive and curative health benefits. They deliver tailor-made, comprehensive, and pocket-friendly health plans built precisely for each member’s individual needs. The brand is on a mission to simplify health insurance for all Indians and provide them with superior health coverage. Launched in 2020, Vital is the brainchild of Rahul Kumar, a former co-founder of Truly Madly and a senior management member of Expedia and MakeMyTrip, and Jayan Mathews, a health insurance market professional. The D2C health insurance platform pioneered the part-self-funded insurance model, which allows members to choose small amounts they are willing to pay themselves in the event of a claim, reducing upfront premiums by up to 70%. It has co-developed the insurance cover with Care Health Insurance and integrated with Mfine, Healthians, Thyrocare, 1Mg, BeatO, Fitterfly, Fitternity, Cult fit, and Betterlyf to provide wellness benefits.

Junio

Junio is a kid-focused smart card and app that lets children below 18 years to make online and offline purchases. Co-Founded by former Paytm Senior Vice President Shankar Nath and Ankit Gera, it is based on the concept of pocket money. For using this card, a child does not need a bank account and parents can set online expenditure and cash withdrawal limits from the ATM, so that kids can only spend the amount loaded on the card. The card has a limit of Rs 10,000 per month with a minimum KYC, while Rs 5,000 is the daily limit on the Junio card. A full KYC enables one to transfer up to Rs 1 lakh a month. The app also gives real-time notifications when the child uses the card and you can keep track of the spending. You can also create in-app tasks for them and give children a reward in the form of extra pocket money.

BlueTribe

BlueTribe – Aspiring to motivate a lifestyle change by bringing a sustainable, greener, and relatively more environment-friendly substitute of meat-based products, Blue Tribe, a food tech company, is working on a mission to reinvent meat consuming methods in India. Founded in 2020, Blue Tribe is a bootstrapped startup founded by a Mumbai-based entrepreneur duo- Sandeep Singh and Nikki Arora Singh, who are collectively responsible for creating the vision, mission and long-term strategic plan for the company. Working on the DTC and HORECA business model, the company currently offers plant-based food products with the same taste and texture as pure meat-based food items.

Design and Construct – Established on a build-to-order individual house construction model, Design & Construct is a construction company aimed at building quality homes at affordable rates while maintaining transparency and efficient timelines. The company even offers clients an E-Tracking option that enables them to track the progress of the project without having to travel to the site. Based out of Bangalore and Hyderabad, Design & Construct is the brainchild of Priyadarshi Mishra and Krishna Varun. The company addresses the core issues of transparency and affordability through its Construction, Design, Renovation, and Interior work.

Ayouthveda

Ayouthveda is India’s leading Ayurvedic personal care brand combining Ayurvedic rituals and ultra-modern technologies. It aims to help millions of people to switch from harmful chemical-based personal care products to safe and wonderful Ayurvedic products. Established in 2020, Ayouthveda is the brainchild of Dr. Sanchit Sharma who conceptualized the brand to deliver par excellence quality products that have been derived from the experience and expertise of its parent company, AIMIL Pharmaceuticals in traditional Ayurveda spanning over a period of more than three decades. The brand creates authentic, high-quality personal care products and has a wide collection of not just skin care but also body care, hair care and even intimate hygiene care. Ayouthveda recently has successfully launched two stores in Delhi in the renowned malls of Delhi and aims to launch 10 more stores by March 2022.