Panerai Unveiled two Special Editions Dedicated to the Ambassador for India Ms Dhoni

Yesterday Panerai has celebrated its successful collaboration, started in 2018, with cricketing icon and Panerai brand ambassador for India Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

As a mark of tribute to the athlete and true connoisseur of the brand, the Maison introduced two special edition watches: the Luminor GMT – 44 mm (PAM01056) and the Luminor Chrono Flyback – 44 mm (PAM01057).

The launch was marked by a special event at the exclusive St. Regis located in Mumbai with the presence of MS Dhoni and Panerai CEO Jean-Marc Pontroué.

An exclusive media preview followed by a grand evening reception that has seen a gathering of watch connoisseurs, clients and friends of the brand together to celebrate the iconic Italian design and distinctive mechanical precision of the Maison’s timepieces.

The MS Dhoni special editions are an extension of Panerai’s eminent ‘Luminor’ family. The two new watches reflect the dynamic dual personality of MS Dhoni: determined, dependable and confident in the field. He is eclectic, impeccable and sociable out of it.

This duality is expressed by the fundamental characteristics of the Luminor GMT – 44 mm (PAM01056) which is tough and reliable with its case of solid AISI 316L stainless steel; and the Luminor Chrono Flyback – 44 mm (PAM01057), which is naturally more sophisticated but just as good-looking with its case made of GoldtechTM, a gold alloy developed by the Panerai Laboratorio di Idee.

Common features of the two Luminor are the green dial which coherently fits Panerai’s DNA and MS Dhoni’s favourite colour, as well as a clear reminder to the Indian flag and the case-back which is engraved with MS Dhoni’s signature, his cricketing image and the number 183 that symbolizing his highest score in One-Day international Cricket, make the special edition models a clear tribute to the Indian athlete.

“I am delighted to be a part of Panerai’s family. During this first almost-one-year together I had the chance to live the brand’s spirit that perfectly embodies the values of authenticity and passion for sport. As a devoted fan of the brand it is a great honour for me to have inspired these two models” the athlete MS Dhoni, claimed.

“MS Dhoni is an athlete with a bold personality. The collaboration between him and the brand was born naturally since it expresses values to which our brand is strongly linked: commitment towards sport and the willing to set new records. The two special editions dedicated to this iconic sportsman contributed to make our collaboration even stronger” Panerai CEO Jean-Marc Pontroué, said.

The two novelties, Panerai Luminor Flyback and Panerai Luminor GMT, respectively available in 77 and 251 pieces, are exclusive for Panerai points of sales in India.