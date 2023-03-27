Panna Diamond World Jewellers inaugurates its 4th store at Kankurgachi, Kolkata

Kolkata, 27th March, 2023:The best way to brighten up any occasion is jewellery, and with its 4th new store in city’s most prime area, Panna Diamond World Jewellers brings the best of its collections for jewellery lovers and aesthetes at Kakurgachi this time. This brand’s collection is strong, contemporary and feminine at the same time. The thoughtfully designed store is a testament to Panna Diamond World Jeweller’s love for creating wearable art and reflects the brand’s passion for effortless, artisanal pieces.

The store was inaugurated today by CS (Dr.) Adv. MamtaBinani, President of MSME Development Forum WB Chapter; Mr.OmprakashAgarwalla, Director of Panna Diamond World Jewellers; Mr.ShyamSundar Choudhury, Director of Panna Diamond World Jewellers; Mr.Dilip Kumar Agarwala, Director of Panna Diamond World Jewellers; Mr.PintuAgarwala, Director of Panna Diamond World Jewellers& many other eminent personalities.

Celebrating the showroom launch in a unique style, this jewellery brand has announced offers to scratch and win up to 40 percent off on diamond prices as well as a flat 100 percent off on making charges. Other exciting deals include assured gifts on every purchase along with Lucky Draw winner to get upto 5 kg silver.

Presently, this brand has it’s presence at 4 stores across Kolkata, after expanding this new branch at Kankurgachi while the other three being at Camac Street, Howrah and New Market. Located in one of the most fashionable districts of Kolkata, this new store promises to be a unique shopping experience and offers an exquisite collection of gold and diamond jewellery for women and men, including necklaces, bracelets, earrings, rings, and much more.

Speaking to the media, Mr.PintuAgarwala, Director of Panna Diamond World Jewellers said, “Kolkata is a key market for us, and there is great scope for growth in this region. We are taking major strides in expanding our footprint here. We have been working hard to curate a stunning collection of jewellery that combines traditional craftsmanship with contemporary designs, and we can’t wait to share it with our customers. The collection at Panna Diamond World Jewellers is made with the highest quality materials and exquisite attention to minutest details. The store’s design is elegant and sophisticated, with a modern touch, providing a comfortable and welcoming atmosphere for customers to shop.”

On this occasion, CS (Dr.) Adv. MamtaBinani, President of MSME Development Forum WB Chapter commented, “I feel extremely delighted to be part of this new store launch. I loved the designs and the quality of Diamonds is better than any other jewellery brand available. The thing which attracted me most is that they even do customized design for individual customers choice. Every piece is crafted to perfection by skilled artisans who have a passion for creating unique and elegant designs. The customers both men and women are sure to get spoilt with the options to choose from which are handcrafted to suit all kinds of requirements and taste. “

Our Policy:

Lifetime maintenance with free diamond replacement. Lowest making charge and lowest diamond rate. BIS Hallmark & SGL certified jewellery. Appreciation of diamond. Free exchange within 15 days.

In the year 2007, Panna Diamond World was conceptualized by Mr.Pintu Agarwal along with his wife Mrs.Rashmi Agarwal with a single-minded vision of making diamond jewellery affordable for everyone and diamond jewellery to be less expensive than gold jewellery. Panna Diamond world has conquered the hearts and minds of innumerable customers across the city. This brand creates an unforgettable galaxy backed by years of craftsmanship, handling stones and setting them to their best advantage. With the team of in-house designers they create high end, perfectly finished jewellery with extreme precision and class. The collection boasts of light weight jewellery at a reasonable price to cater to the millennials. Customers can can also visit their website www.pannadiamonds.com for new collections.