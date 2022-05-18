Pansari launches ‘chefys’; here’s all you need to know

With over 40 years of experience in the industry, Pansari Group, an established brand in the FMGC sector, has been a pioneer in the consumer goods industry.

Pansari showcased its complete range at AAHAR from 26 to 30 April at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. For easy cooking, the brand has launched a unique range, ‘Chefys.’

At the event, Shammi Agarwal, Director of Pansari Group, “Aahar is one of the most renowned exhibitions for FMCG and especially food for B2B buyers. We have launched a special range, especially for the b2b buyers, for the ease of chefs in cooking by Chefys, having a wide range of seasonings and marinades. We expect interaction with domestic and international buyers whom we can serve/ help with our new range.”

These products have been developed with regular R&D processes and rigorous market research to provide the best quality products.

Talking about the launch, Mr. Shammi Agarwal, Director of Pansari Group, said, “With chefys, we will cater to the market needs of the HORECA (hotel, restaurant, and catering) segment. Also, minimize the fulfillment gap, ensure consistent quality, authentic product, expand the business, and add one category in the Pansari product range.”

The new range comprises Sprinklers like Chilli Flakes, Oregano, Pizza Spice, Peri-Peri, Chilli Garlic, Lemon Chilli, and Lemon Pepper. Some of the Marinades in this new range are Peri-Peri and Extra Hot & Spicy. For the taste enhancers, chefys has Aromatic Mix, Premium Aromat, Seasoning, and Lime Seasoning.

Crispy Cajun Breading Mix is available for coatings and for the Tikka Bases, Pansari has Tandoori Tikka Base, Malai, Afghani, Achari & Cajun. For Dip Seasonings, Pansari has Tandoori, Four Pepper, Cheese & Jalapeno, etc.

Availability : These Products are available in Vyap.

https://www.vyap.in/