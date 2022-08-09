Pantaloons celebrates its 25th Anniversary

Actors Parambrata Chatterjee and Priyanka Sarkar grace the celebrations

Unveils the brand anthem to commemorate the celebrations in an on-ground event at South City Mall, Kolkata

Kolkata; August 9, 2022: – Pantaloons, one of India’s most preferred fast fashion destinations among large retail format stores from the house of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd., today celebrated its 25th anniversary at South City Mall, Kolkata. Actors Parambrata Chatterjee and Priyanka Sarkar graced the celebrations with their presence. Pantaloons released a brand anthem to mark the milestone choreographed by Terence Lewis’ Contemporary Dance Company.

Launched in Kolkata in the year 1997, with its first store at Gariahat, Pantaloons is a powerhouse of fashion, styling young consumers. Pantaloons offers apparel from exclusive labels as well as well-known brands that offer elegant and on trend fashion. The collections cover a gamut of ready-to-wear western wear and ethnic wear for women, men, and kids for all occasions in addition to a wide range of accessories and home products including bed & bath and décor items.

Ms. Sangeeta Pendurkar, CEO – Pantaloons, Jaypore & Style Up, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. said, “Pantaloons is one of the most loved fashion retail brands of India. As we turn 25 years young, we express our gratitude to all our customers and partners who have supported us and made us a part of not only their wardrobes, but also their lives. We would continue to make shopping a playful and engaging experience for our shoppers.”

Pantaloons has released a new brand anthem to commemorate the 25th anniversary celebrations. Conceptualized by Roshan Abbas Media and choreographed by famed-Bollywood choreographer Terence Lewis’ Contemporary Dance Company, the anthem features a hip-hop composition and choreography, capturing the joy & playfulness of fashion.