Parablu introduces BluVault for Office 365, enabling businesses to protect Office365 data

Parablu, a long-term ISV partner of Microsoft, has for several years, been helping enterprises protect their endpoint data (Wipro,Embasy Group) with the BluVault solution. They have now introduced BluVault for Office 365, which extends these capabilities to also protect Office365 data – i.e. data in OneDrive for Business, Exchange Online, and SharePoint Online. BluVault for Office 365 is designed to make a redundant copy of Office 365 data in the Microsoft Azure cloud with options for blob tiering and automated data aging.

BluVault has been highly effective in helping customers in complying with regulatory norms, while also protecting against insider threats. By extending this protection to Office 365 Parablu is offering customers a complete solution suite that covers both their on-premise and cloud assets.