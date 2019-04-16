Paradise Regained: Columbia Asia Helps 55-year-old Woman to Become Mother of Twins

When Mrs Hooda lost her only son aged 25, two years ago, she had not expected to live the joys of being a mother again. However, with the help of doctors of the Columbia Asia Hospital, 55-year old Mrs Hooda became a proud mother of twins – a boy and a girl, and one of the instances of rare post-menopausal pregnancies in the country.

According to the doctors at the Columbia Asia Hospital, her pregnancy was a challenge at many fronts – she was past her natural age of conception and her uterus had shrunk after she reached menopause; continuous hormonal therapy during the pregnancy helped her to continue. She also spent 2 days in ICU due to high and often fluctuating blood pressure. We were acting against the natural physiology and hence, we were mindful of the risks. But, at the same time, we were determined to offer the best of our efforts. She came to me in her second month and trusted me to take care of her. Based on our in-depth knowledge of her medical conditions accompanied by the intensive monitoring, we could successfully carry her pregnancy to the eighth month and delivered her through Elective Cesarean Section, said Dr. Amita Shah, Chief of Obstetrics and Gynaecology. Though healthy, the babies weighed about 1.4 kg and had to be kept under observation at the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) for nearly 3 weeks, and discharged at 1.7 kg,” says Dr. Sachin Jain, Consultant Neonatologist, Columbia Asia Hospital.

Pregnancies happening at an advanced age are increasing because of late marriages and women opting to have children at a later age in their late thirties or forty.The hormonal changes that takes place at that age can make it difficult to produce eggs or healthy eggs and the chances of chromosomal abnormalities and miscarriage cannot be ruled out, doctors said.

“We have handled simple uncomplicated pregnancies to the most difficult high-risk pregnancies with high blood pressure, diabetes, jaundice, etc. with equal expertise and finesse. Giving this 55-year-old lady her twin bundles of joy was a big achievement for us not only in terms of medical advancement but also reaffirmed her as well as our faith in the quality of care we provide Said Dr. Shah. We as an organization have the passion to make people better and our mission has always been to deliver the best clinical outcomes in most effective, efficient and caring environment,” said Mr. Manish Gupta, General Manager Columbia Asia.

High Risk Pregnancies and deliveries are on a rise these days because of multiple factors. In these cases ICU, NICU and Doctor 24X7 care is very important. The Boutique maternity centers and nursing homes are not able to provide comprehensive care to these cases, we therefore suggest patients to prefer hospitals which have adequate support by the team of OBGY, Endocrinologist, Cardiologist, Intensivists & Neonatologist

