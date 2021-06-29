Parag Milk Foods expands Pride of Cows brand portfolio – launches Fat-free Milk

National, June 29, 2021: Parag Milk Foods Ltd, a leading dairy FMCG Company with reputed brands such as Gowardhan, Go, Pride of Cows, and Avvatar, today forayed into the Fat-free milk variant under their premium milk brand Pride of Cows. The company plans on expanding their Bhagyalakshmi Dairy Farm, which supplies milk exclusively under the ‘Pride of Cows’ brand, to more than 15,000 cows by 2026 and is therefore expanding the portfolio under this brand to create a market for increased milk being produced. The Pride of cows Fat-Free milk would be distributed across Mumbai, Pune, Surat, and Delhi from June 28, 2021.

The Fat-free milk will be in its purest form with the fats removed, which will be produced and packed in one of the most technologically advanced dairy farms in India. The result is the milk will be highly nutritious, fresh, and unadulterated. The Pride of Cows Fat-free milk promises to be tastier and full of natural goodness without the burden of milk fats. Furthermore, the product will be adulteration-free, untouched by human hands, and will be delivered fresh through the company’s Farm-to-Home business model. With this launch, the company aims to provide alternatives to consumers seeking all the goodness of Pride of Cows without fats.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Devendra Shah, Chairman, Parag Milk Foods Ltd. said, “Parag Milk Foods has been a leader in the premium milk segment for a decade now. With the launch of Fat-free milk, we are expanding our portfolio under the Pride of Cows brand which is targeted towards a niche audience. The dairy industry is evolving at a rapid pace and consumers too are getting more inclined towards building immunity and want to know the source of their products as well as looking at options like less fats. Considering this growing need, our Pride of cows Fat-free milk that will be delivered through the existing subscription model fresh from the farm directly to our customers at their doorstep every day. To cater to the growing consumer demand for safe, nutritious, natural and premium dairy products, we will be increasing our milk production capacity to 2,00,000 liters by 2026”

Adding to this, Ms. Akshali Shah, Sr. Vice President- Strategy, Sales & Marketing, Parag Milk Foods Ltd. said, “The functional benefits of value-added products have been gaining a lot of prominence in the Indian market. Our new Fat-free milk is an extension of our premium milk brand Pride of Cows and a step further to make Pride of Cows national brand after addition of Curd and single-origin Ghee under the portfolio.”

She further added, “Today’s consumers are more technologically equipped and digital savvy. This transition towards the online world has been driving the overall consumer experience. For the same, we will be marketing our new product through a digital-first strategy where we will be introducing it on all relevant social media platforms. To further increase consumer awareness we will be launching a full-fledged influencer marketing campaign which will consist of fitness enthusiasts and health influencers.”

Pride of Cows Fat-Free milk will be available in Mumbai, Pune Surat, and Delhi. It is priced at Rs 120/- per liter in Mumbai, Pune, and Surat. In Delhi, it is priced at Rs 140/- per liter. It will be available on our existing subscription-based model.