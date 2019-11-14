Paragon- #WhatsYour Stimulus campaign

Paragon recently launched its digital campaign #WhatsYourStimulus. The campaign is a fresh take on finding your passion and fueling it right. Targeted at over 7 million youth spanning across college students, creative professionals, vloggers, and bloggers, between the age group of 18-30 years, the campaign emphasizes the importance of finding your passion and following it with all your heart.

The campaign has been conceptualized by Bangalore based eCommerce & creative agency, Tenovia Solutions and features artists – Rinosh George, Rapper/Actor, and Akash Prabhu, Fitness Enthusiast who found their Stimulus in music and fitness respectively.

In an age where millennials hope to make their passion their profession, Paragon – one of the most established Indian footwear brands, harps on how one’s stimulus has to be reinforced every day. With its latest #WhatsYourStimulus campaign featuring leading digital content artists in the country, Paragon seeks to establish its latest collection – Stimulus as a stand-alone young footwear brand.

According to Murali Balan, CEO of the eCommerce and creative agency Tenovia Solutions, the new digital campaign has been made at a time when the pride of being a millennial and following your passion is swelling across the nation. The commercial captures the essence of this emotion and encourages viewers to create their own videos of what passion means to them. Winners will get prizes worth Rs. 3 lakhs, out of which the best video will win a sum of Rs. 1 lakh.

Navin Thomas, the Executive Vice President of Marketing of Paragon further adds, “With this campaign, Paragon’s Stimulus also aims to have a great impact on the perception of affordability and fashion when it comes to footwear for the youth of today. The Stimulus footwear ranges between Rs. 399 and Rs. 999, without compromising on quality and comfort. Our aim is to make Stimulus synonymous with today’s youth’s go-to footwear brand as they chase their passion.”

To participate in the #WhatsYourStimulus campaign consisting of 1 video challenge, the user has to create a video of their passion and what drives him or her and upload the video on any two of their social handles. The brand has to be tagged with the hashtag #WhatsYourStimulus. The user then has to share these URLs along with their details as part of the registration process on www.paragonfootwear.com/wsycontest. Winners will get prizes worth Rs. 3 lakhs, out of which the best video will win a sum of Rs. 1 lakh. The brand aims to receive multiple platform based entries in a span of 45 days (November end). The winner will be announced in January and the brand will also announce weekly winners.

