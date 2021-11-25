Parakh Group welcomes megastar icon Kareena Kapoor Khan as the brand ambassador for its popular brand Samrat Atta & Flours

New Delhi: The longstanding 60 year old Pune based Parakh Group with businesses ranging from FMCG, Packaging, Kids Education, Real Estate etc. is making headway with its national flour brand “Samrat”. The brand is dominant in the flour category and is preferred by crores of consumers across India for its superior quality, touchless Swiss manufacturing technology, industry surpassing stringent quality checks and world class packing setups with meticulous focus on hygiene. Samrat, which is renowned for its wide range of daily use consumption items like Atta, Besan, Rawa, Maida, Sooji & Daliya amongst others has announced megastar icon and mother of two, “Kareena Kapoor Khan” as the brand ambassador.

With its multistate presence, this national brand has a robust distribution network servicing 10s of 1000s of retailers via a widespread grid of generations old distributors who have all together been successful in nurturing the brand. With Parakh Group’s motto of ‘Growing Together’, the entire chain’s joint efforts have created a brand that is focused on uncompromising quality and industry leading retail space replenishment lead times through its coordinated sales and distribution tracking mechanisms. Apart from servicing consumers, Samrat also has a widespread presence in the bulk segment supplying to the gigantic Indian HORECA market.

Speaking on the announcement of Kareena Kapoor Khan as the brand ambassador, Mr Mayank Parakh (Director) said, “At Parakh Group, our efforts have always been focused on sourcing the best raw materials to manufacture high quality products with a detailed focus in maintaining product hygiene. The pandemic taught all of us more about the importance of hygiene even in our own homes and we were proud to see the country’s women taking a stance to shift away from atta grinded in olden chakkis to Samrat Atta in large numbers, hence trusting us with our professional expertise in raw material selection and hygienic & touchless manufacturing and packing processes. Who better to further spread this message of home food hygiene than Kareena Kapoor Khan? Now a mother of two, Kareena has set higher standards for mothers in all avenues of child upbringing along with an excellent example of work-life balance. We share her ideology on health and hygiene for oneself and our families and we hope to spread this message out to our patrons together.”

On being announced as the Brand Ambassador of Samrat Atta and Flours, Kareena Kapoor Khan said “Samrat is one of the biggest names in the industry and their range of products are the epitome of purity which is quite evident with their focus on hygiene, health, and of course amazing taste which never falls short in satisfying our love for food.”

She further said “The Kapoor Clan is known for being food lovers, and so am I. Every occasion, be it about career milestones, family dinners or festivals, it starts with lots of homemade delicious delicacies. It makes me more than excited to be associated with the Samrat brand which has already been an integral part of our lives since decades.

Parakh Group will gradually roll out a brand campaign with Kareena Kapoor Khan where she will be seen engaging the consumers talking about food hygiene and encouraging them to move towards the trusted Samrat Atta with a “Swad Aur Sehat Ka Waada.” Additionally, the popular Samrat besan will have its own campaign celebrating our home cooked delicacies that have always been the true essence of every special occasion with our loved ones. As Samrat Besan hai “Swad Ka Celebration!”