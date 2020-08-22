Park+ joins hands with Vatika Group to offer its tech-led parking solutions

Leading smart parking solutions brand Park+ has joined hands with prominent real estate developer Vatika Group in a strategic partnership. On the back of this partnership, Park+ will be going live with its tech-driven suite of parking services through its mobile app in all the 11 commercial properties owned by Vatika.

Catering to a capacity of over 50,000 tenants in Vatika Group’s properties, Park+ will be providing them real-time updates of parking availability. The brand is also digitizing visitor parking that will give visitors to the premises real-time messages of availability of parking, allowing them to plan ahead, making the process less time-consuming and stress-free.

Speaking on the partnership, Amit Lakhotia, Founder & CEO, Park+ said, “Today with increasing car ownership, there exists the problem of not knowing the number of parking slots available in the office premises without manually checking, which becomes a tedious process. With the Park+ app, both employees and visitors can check for available parking slots prior to their arrival with real-time updates and park elsewhere in case of unavailability. We have also acquired parking spaces near the premises that employees can utilize. We are delighted to partner with Vatika and hope to continue our fruitful relationship in the future.”

Adding to this, Gaurav Bhalla, Managing Director, Vatika Group said, “Finding parking slots can be tiresome, particularly in rush hours while reaching the workplace. Especially during the current scenario, employees are being encouraged to use their personal vehicles, resulting in the necessity for additional space. We are happy to partner with Park+ and utilize their tech-led solutions that will not result in delays while parking your vehicle. We believe that this will go on to be a long-lasting and mutually beneficial relationship.”

Founded in September 2019 by Amit Lakhotia, Park+ allows users to discover and book parking slots and pay digitally. Currently, the brand’s systems are installed across 300+ sites with over 300,000 cars benefitting from their services.