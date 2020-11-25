Park+ partners with MyGate to bring integrated vehicle management to gated communities

Park+, India’s leading provider of automated smart parking solutions has entered into a partnership with MyGate, India’s largest community management solution provider, to bring a seamlessly integrated vehicle management system to the residential market. The collaboration will see a complete integration of MyGate and Park+ offerings. The solution will be available to gated communities that use MyGate across Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Mumbai, with other major metros to follow in the next two quarters.

The management of vehicles at the gate and within the community is a pain point for multiple stakeholders. For example, residents must go through a needless check at the gate every time they seek entry, while the resident welfare association incurs the capital expenditure of the boom barrier and higher security costs. This integration will resolve these and a few ancillary issues as well.

Residents of MyGate communities can have their vehicles fitted with Park+’s radio frequency identification (RFID) tags that will automatically trigger the opening and closing of the gate or boom barrier, making their entry and exit seamless. Any such movement will also lead to notification within the MyGate app, thereby acting as an anti-theft alert for residents, too. These features will also have significant upside for gated communities, particularly as the management of all the hardware and integrations is being offered in a pay-as-you-go model, ensuring all systems are always in working order. Furthermore, this will strongly reduce congestion at the main gate and improve the efficiency and effectiveness of security personnel as resident vehicle movement will also be recorded digitally.

Amit LakhotiaLokhatia, Founder, Park+, said, “Since its inception, Park+ has been committed to leveraging innovation and technology to solve the parking issues that vehicles owners are faced with on a daily basis. Simplifying residential parking within sprawling gated communities is a big step towards this goal. To this end, Park+ has built a robust automated system to help residential societies and corporate to authenticate and control access of their premises to authorised vehicles. We are excited to partner with MyGate to provide an integrated access solution to residential societies across India. This will not only save time for residents but also help in reducing car thefts significantly in these societies. We are looking forward to a long and lucrative partnership with MyGate, that results in further innovations and overall progress for the industry.”

Commenting on the tie-up, Mr. Abhishek Kumar, COO and Co-Founder, MyGate, said, “The authentication of vehicles is a time-consuming process at the gate. This collaboration is another step in our strive to offer an integrated solution to communities.”