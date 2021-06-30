Park+ to offer next-gen parking solutions for Smartworks

Noida, 30th June 2021: Park+, India’s leading provider of automated Smart Parking solutions, announced that it has been selected by India’s largest managed office space provider to Enterprises- Smartworks, to provide a next-gen parking experience in its office campuses.

As a part of this engagement, Park+ will enable campus administration for the flex space provider by automating parking allocation and managing seamless entry and exit of vehicles in and out of the premises. The unique RFID tag affixed on every car will ensure the movement of authorised vehicles only. The solution will help save time where real-time parking slots availability will be visible to members through Smartworks mobile app.

Speaking on the solution, Amit Lakhotia, Founder of Park+, said, “Both Smartworks and Park+ are working towards elevating the experience of corporates and office-goers across metro cities. The users will now be able to check the real-time availability of parking lots on a mobile app, which will help them save time, reduce stress and save on fuel. Also, as more and more people are looking at personal vehicles for a daily commute, corporates are partnering with Park+ to enable their employees to access our 70,000+ parking slots network and ensuring that they are no more constrained by the number of parking available in a specific building. By getting nearby parking on our platform, we have more than doubled the parking spaces available to users at various Smartworks campuses.”

Neetish Sarda, Founder of Smartworks, said, “We are building offices of the future, and technology will be the key driver. Our digitally-enabled office campuses are in line with our vision of offering contactless and efficient workspaces to clients. Our association with Park+ will help automate the first touchpoint of our member’s daily office schedule – “parking”. In addition, it will remove the need for manual authentication of vehicles, improve access controls and further elevate the security profile of the campuses.”

About Park+

Park+ is a mobile app-based platform that offers automated smart parking solution for daily commuters, corporates and commercial establishments. Park+ currently provides more than 600,000 customers a seamless and real-time experience for parking discovery, booking, payment and tracking, all of which can be easily accessed through the app. Park+ was founded by Amit Lakhotia, who had earlier played a key role in scaling MakeMyTrip, Paytm and Tokopedia. Park+ is backed by marquee investors including Sequoia Capital and Matrix Partners.

About Smartworks

Smartworks is India’s largest provider of agile workspaces, with a footprint of over 4 million sq. ft. across 31 locations in 9 cities (Delhi-NCR, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune), catering to more than 400 organisations across large enterprises, SMEs and established startups. Founded in April 2016, Smartworks is redefining the Indian office experience by focusing on design, hospitality, technology and customer delight. Smartworks is also the only Indian agile workspace provider to have become profitable in India.

Central to this ambition is the company’s motto, ‘Workspaces that work for you, with the vision of creating the perfect environment by just not building communities and ensuring their member employees are productive in the workplace. For more information, log in to www.smartworksoffice.com