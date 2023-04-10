Parksons Packaging Acquires Fortuner Pacakging’s Business Fortuner Packaging’s Existing Manufacturing Facilities Will Deepen Parksons’ Presence In North India

Mumbai, April 2023:Warburg Pincus backed Parksons Packaging, a leading folding carton packaging company in India, is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of Fortuner

Packaging’s business by way of a slump sale. Founded in 2012, Fortuner Packaging manufactures folding cartons primarily catering to Pharmaceutical, Home & Personal Care, and Automobile

customers through its two manufacturing facilities in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh. The acquisition of Fortuner Packaging will fortify Parksons Packaging’s leadership position in

the folding cartons market in India. Fortuner Packaging’s existing manufacturing facilities will deepen Parksons’ presence in North India. The senior leadership of Fortuner Packaging will continue with

the business and be part of the future growth journey with Parksons.

Fortuner Packaging marks Parksons’ third acquisition in the last 18 months. In November 2021, Parksons acquired Manohar Packaging, a leading producer of folding cartons in the Alcoholic

Beverages segment has helped increase domain expertise and depth of services in this segment. Recently in March 2023, Parksons acquired MK Printpack, a folding carton player with

strong capabilities in fluted packaging and a strategically located manufacturing footprint. Parksons Packaging (including its subsidiaries) now has thirteen manufacturing facilities across Daman,

Chakan, Pantnagar, Guwahati, Sri City, Goa, Punjab, Haridwar, Baddi, and Gujarat.

Parksons Packaging Statement

Mr. Siddharth Kejriwal MD, Parksons Packaging said, “We are very excited to welcome Fortuner Packaging to the Parksons family. This acquisition fits very well in our strategy to grow our Pharma business vertical. With this acquisition, Parksons now has pan India capability to serve pharma

customers across pharmaceutical manufacturing hubs. Parksons now has dedicated pharma manufacturing cells in Daman to serve West India, Guwahati to serve East India, and Sricity to serve

South India, Pantnagar, and Baddi to serve North India”.

Fortuner Packaging Statement

“Parksons Packaging brings a wealth of expertise, knowledge, and experience. Their outstanding reputation in the industry and market leadership will allow us to create a better value proposition for our customers. We are very excited and happy to be associated with the Parksons family” said Mr.

Naveen Kumar, Mr. Anurag Godia, and Mr. Neeraj Kumar of Fortuner Packaging.