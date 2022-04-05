Parryware launches “YouRooms” A new avatar to its brand promise of “Always in Fashion”

New Delhi, April 05, 2022: Parryware, India’s leading manufacturer of sanitaryware, Faucets and wellness products providing complete bathroom solutions wants to take the brand to the next level, by re-strengthening its positioning as always in fashion through a 360degree integrated marketing campaign across various mass media platforms TV, Print, Radio, OOH and Digital.

All of us have withstood the unpredictable events of the last 2+ years of the pandemic and have come to realize the value of the home and its upkeep. As we spend more and more time inside, we’ve started creating personalized nooks and corners within the home but often there’s a space within our homes, which generally gets ignored.

Parryware‘YouRooms’ is the latest insightful campaign launched by Parryware with the proposition “Your Space. To be yourself” which celebrates the individuality of its patrons. Transforming the meaning of one’s relationship with the Bathroom, it talks about a hidden space within each of our homes, which lets you be ‘you’. This space is your bathroom. The bathroom is not just another room in your house but a place that unknowingly has become a safe haven, where we are the most honest, calm and relaxed. The campaign explores the same emotion and tries to go beyond the utilitarian aspect of the bathroom.

The thought that drove the campaign was to view the regular and ordinary bathrooms through a new prism. A prism, that unearthed a common behaviour that we all share but seldom do we talk about it. It’s an unconscious response that is triggered in our most private space AKA the bathroom.

Here you can express your feelings without fear of judgment, it’s a place where you can be your rawest, your most inhibited selves. It’s a place where you can let your emotions and imaginations run wild, it’s a place where you can escape reality for a few moments into finally being YOU.

A place where you can be YOU and hence, it is rightly called ‘Parryware YouRooms’, because being You is the real fashion.

The campaign aims to be relatable to all the members of a typical household by showcasing their stories and situations in their ‘YouRooms’, hence staying true to the brand promise of delivering fashionable and contemporary bathroom solutions catering to all age groups of a family. With the focus on reaching the customers across all touchpoints, the 360-degree campaign is being activated on leading National and regional TV channels, Popular Radio channels across different cities, OOH, Social media, OTT platforms and other digital platforms.