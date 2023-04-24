Participation of Madhya Pradesh Tourism in Great Indian Travel Market

Delhi. The country’s prestigious business networking platform for inbound tourism, Great Indian Travel Bazaar (GITB) will be held in Jaipur from 23rd to 25th April 2023. The rich heritage and diverse wildlife tourism of the state will be showcased by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board with the aim of attracting foreign tourists at GITB which is organized by Industry Board FICCI in collaboration with Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, Ministry of Rajasthan Tourism. Various stakeholders from tourism fraternity including tour operators, travel agents coming from different countries will be informed about the innovations, new opportunities and tourist attractions in the state. GITB will provide a huge platform to showcase wildlife, culture, heritage, spirituality along with rural tourism of Madhya Pradesh.

Principal Secretary Tourism and Managing Director (MD) Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board Shri. Sheo Shekhar Shukla said, “Our objective in participating in trade exhibitions is to spread awareness about the tourism destinations of Madhya Pradesh and to inform about the various aspects of development in the tourism sector in the past years.” Madhya Pradesh government has made several innovations to establish the state as a leading tourism state globally. The PravasiBharatiya Divas conference, G-20 sub-group meetings and UNESCO sub-regional conference were recently held in Madhya Pradesh. Successful events have showcased the potential of hospitality in the state to the world. Participation in the travel market will help us to connect with leading tour operators and travel agents and help us to showcase the tourism potential and high traditions of hospitality in Madhya Pradesh. This event will help us in achieving our goals of increasing the number of domestic and foreign tourists visiting the state”.

More than 120 meetings lined up in two days

Around 290 Indian exhibitors will display their products at 300 commercial stalls at GITB. 283 leading inbound Foreign Tour Operators (FTOs) from 56 countries will participate as foreign buyers. Shri Yuvraj Padole, Deputy Director (Events and Marketing) of MP Tourism Board said, “120 pre-scheduled B2B meetings will be held in two days. GITB will provide networking opportunities for Tour Operators and Travel Agents who play a vital role in shaping the travel experiences of tourists. The platform will provide a valuable opportunity for industry professionals to connect, exchange ideas and learn about new business opportunities.