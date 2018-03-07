Participation of States in E-Way Bill System

All States have joined the Government’s centralized e-way bill system for inter-State transport of goods by road under the GST regime.

Accordingly, the Government, on the recommendations of the GST Council, appointed the 1st day of February 2018, as the date from which the provisions of the e-way bill rules shall come into force for inter-State movement of goods.

However, in view of the difficulties faced by the trade in generating the e-way bill due to initial technological glitches, it was decided by the GST Council to extend the trial phase for generation of e-way bills, both for Inter-State and Intra-State movement of goods.

As per the decision of the GST Council, the States may choose any date before 1st June 2018 for implementing the national e-way bill system for Intra-State movement of goods but all States shall implement it latest by 1st June 2018.

This would be done by exercising the powers under Rule 138A(5) of CGST/SGST Rules, 2017 jointly by the Central Government and the respective State Governments.

