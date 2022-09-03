Parts Life, Inc. and LC Engineers Increase Combine Capabilities in Engineering and Electro-Mechanical Manufacturing Get Email Alert RSS

Moorestown, NJ, September 03, 2022 —- Parts Life, Inc. has completed the integration of LC Engineers to provide full service electrical, electronic and component manufacturing to the Parts Life Family of Companies. This combination creates synergy within the small business aimed at serving the warfighter and U.S. taxpayer while improving mission readiness rates.

Founded in 2007, Parts Life, Inc. is an engineering and reverse engineering service provider, manufacturer, and alternate source supplier for DMSMS and obsolete replacement parts and components on military systems and subsystems. The combined company will offer significantly expanded electronic and electro-mechanical manufacturing capabilities in our Moorestown, NJ facilities.

Founded in 2000 and acquired by Parts Life in 2019, LC Engineers has been a contract manufacturer and supplier of military and aerospace electro-mechanical and electronic assemblies, including wiring harnesses, cables, test sets, power supplies and circuit boards.

Parts Life, Inc. founder and CEO Sam Thevanayagam states, “Merging capabilities will create a stronger, more diversified product offering to our military customers and continue to address obsolescence and DMSMS through the defense industrial base. The strategic alignment within our Moorestown, NJ facilities will offer full service electro-mechanical manufacturing in coordination with our prototype integration facility. This will strengthen our manufacturing capabilities, as well as our remanufacturing and repair work as we continue to support MRO opportunities.”

Thevanayagam continues, “With increased production capabilities and closer proximity to our manufacturing sister company, DeVal Lifecycle Support, merging facilities allows us to be more agile while helping the Department of Defense and government agencies achieve their objectives. Our small businesses remain committed to resilient applications and building our culture around innovation and continuous improvement and deployment to address mission readiness faster and more efficiently. More DMSMS solutions and parts to keep our country’s ships sailing and planes flying.”